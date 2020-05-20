Trump says he's "considering,quot; hosting G7 summit at Camp David

"Now that our country is,quot; in transition back to greatness, "I am considering rescheduling the G-7, on the same or similar date, in Washington, D.C., at legendary Camp David," Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter. “The other members are also starting their COMEBACK. It would be a great sign for everyone: normalization!
The United States currently holds the presidency of the Group of 7 industrialized nations, which also include Germany, Japan, France, Great Britain, Canada, and Italy.
But given that most international and even diplomatic travel has been on hold for months, Trump's proposal surprised many foreign policy experts as whimsical. Summits of world leaders like the G7 generally involve hundreds of officials, support staff and elaborate security.
Still, Mr. Trump is determined to signal a return to normalcy and resuscitate the battered economy. And initial statements by several G7 members did not rule out the idea of an in-person summit. The virtual meeting is scheduled for June 10-12.
Shortly after Trump's tweet, the White House said in a statement that it had spoken to French President Emmanuel Macron, telling him, among other things, "that the United States hopes to convene the G7 soon."
A French diplomatic source later said that Macron "is ready to travel to Camp David,quot;, if health conditions allow, and Boris Johnson, the British prime minister, seemed open to the idea.
"Hosting arrangements for the G7 are a matter for the country that has the current G7 presidency," said a representative of the British government. "We are in close contact with the United States in the run-up to the summit."
Holding the summit would underscore Trump's message that the United States can now reopen on the assumption that the worst of the coronavirus crisis has passed, even as many public health experts warn that a rush to do so could lead to a new one. wave of infections.
Until now, the president has focused the effort exclusively on domestic activity. Trump has not left the country since his trip to India in late February and last received foreign dignitaries at the White House in mid-March. The United States also currently maintains bans on flights to the country from Europe and Great Britain.
Even before the coronavirus derailed plans, hosting the summit had become a minor drama for the White House. Trump initially announced in October that he would host the meeting at the Trump National Doral complex near Miami, drawing criticism. even from some Republicans that it was not appropriate for him to organize a diplomatic event at one of his properties.
Later, Trump changed the location to Camp David, a rustic complex that the president, whose tastes are golden, privately denigrated.
Mick Mulvaney, his former acting chief of staff, called the location too remote, a feature that could now be a benefit given the threat of the virus.
While it is unclear how enthusiastic G7 leaders might be about visiting the United States, due to its high rates of coronavirus infection and the fact that a White House aide and a presidential valet aided by the virus this month, none of its leaders rejected the whole idea.
But a G7 official, speaking in the background, said it was "too early,quot; to contemplate, and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, although more diplomatic, sounded skeptical.
Trudeau told reporters that while it was important for G7 leaders to regularly discuss restoring the global economy, determining whether those conversations were held in person or online with health experts.
"Certainly, we will look at what the United States is proposing as the host of the G7 to see what kind of measures will be implemented to keep people safe," he said.
Ian Austen contributed reporting from Ottawa, Aurelien Breeden from Paris and Stephen Castle from London.