TSR Policy: Donald Trump is apparently willing to let his strong dislike for former President Barack Obama reportedly move him to break a decades-old White House tradition.

For the past 40 years, it has been a tradition for the interim president to host a ceremony in the East Room during his first term, for the presentation of the official portrait of his immediate predecessor that will hang in the halls of the White House forever.

Republican presidents have done it for Democratic presidents, and vice versa, even when tensions were high. But now it appears that this ritual will not take place between Obama and Trump, according to NBC News.

And if Trump wins a second term in November, it could be 2025 before Obama returns to the White House to see his portrait among all US presidents. USA, From Bush to George Washington.

Trump is reportedly not concerned with avoiding another presidential habit, and has attacked Obama to an extent that no other president has done to a predecessor. More recently, Trump has made unfounded allegations that Obama committed an unspecified crime using the term "Obamagate,quot;.

Obama, for his part, has no interest in participating in the post-presidential rite of approval while Trump is in office, according to people familiar with the matter.

But Obama was part of the tradition when he replaced former President George W. Bush.

"We can have our differences politically," said President Barack Obama when he received Bush for his presentation in 2012, "but the presidency transcends those differences."

Katie Hill, an Obama spokeswoman, declined to comment. The White House also declined to comment on the matter. We will keep you posted on any updates related to this White House tradition.

