Trump falsely accuses Michigan, Nevada of defending election fraud

Image : Getty Image : Getty

President Trump falsely accused Michigan and Nevada of illegally mailing ballots to registered voters Wednesday morning, threatening to stop funding the states in retaliation. Actually, states simply join the ranks of other states both the reds and blues —Which makes absentee voting requests readily available and introduces safer voting practices in response to COVID-19. But presumably as many people as possible vote Trump is less likely to stand for reelection, which is why he's doing his best at suppressing voters.

Trump fired his claims on Twitter, starting with attacking Michigan. As fight with its Governor, Gretchen Whitmer, the the president is already on bad terms with the state and now he wants to draw Secretary of State in the flesh.

"Michigan sends absentee ballots to 7.7 million people before the primary and general elections," Trump wrote. "This was done illegally and without authorization from a dishonest secretary of state."

He continued: "I will request to withhold funds for Michigan if they want to continue this path of electoral fraud!"

But Michigan did not send absentee ballots; the state simply submitted absentee ballot requests. And Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Republican, was offended by Trump's election fraud charge. Benson corrected him via Twitter, noting that Republican governors in Iowa, Georgia, Nebraska and West Virginia have also sent absentee requests to voters.

But this did not stop Trump from directing his anger at a new target: Nevada.

"The State of Nevada" Thinks "They Can Send Illegal Votes by Mail, Creating a Great Stage of Election Fraud for the State and the United States" Win tweeted. They can not! If they do, I "think" I can retain funds for the state. "

Nevada will send absentee ballots to all registered voters, a move that was reportedly headed by his Nevada Secretary of State, Barbara Cegavske, whom CBS News calls "the only statewide elected Republican in Nevada."

Voting absentee is not cheating, it is not more likely to cause electoral fraud and it does not necessarily hit a political party more leverage About another. A handful of states we already offer universal vote by mail. But Trump has been sounding a false alarm, equating alternative means of voting to electoral fraud, for more than a month: On April 7, Trump, without evidence,said, “Mail the ballots, they cheat. Agree? People cheat. There's a lot of dishonesty along with voting by mail. "

If voting by mail in fact takes hold in most states before the November election, expect Trump's opinion on the practice, or the legitimacy of the election, to dictate whether he wins or loses.