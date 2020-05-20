Trouble Flaunts New Romance With Criminal Defense Attorney

Instagram

The rapper from & # 39; Bussin & # 39; He shares a photo of him and his new friend being loved, declaring that 'not that nobody can tell you nor I, that was able to separate us!'

Up News Info –

issue it's out of the market right now. After her short-term romance with Alexis SkyyThe rapper has told everyone that he is happily in love again, as he has taken to his social media account to flaunt his romance with a new girlfriend.

On Tuesday May 19, he posted on his Instagram Stories a photo of himself with his new lady. The two seemed to be enjoying the romantic bliss, showing a big smile as the blonde girl wrapped her neck around him with love.

Trouble also declared his love for his new girlfriend by writing about him: "Thank you for accepting and loving me for me, not that anyone can tell you or me, that was able to separate us!" Forever my homosexualverfriendwifeybm. "Sharing even more his feelings he had D & # 39; AngeloThe classic R&B jam "Lady" plays in the background.

The Atlanta-born star continued to talk about her love in another post. Sharing a solo photo of the woman, he bragged, "Dey said it would take me longer than most, but I finally found you." Then he thanked Russell Wilson for sharing his prayer for a good woman.

<br />

The problems did not reveal the identity of his new girlfriend or tag his social media account, but the Internet has done some research. According to The Neighborhood Talk, the woman's name is Nicole Moorman. She is working as a criminal defense attorney and once represented Lil durk in your legal case

Before dating Nicole, Trouble was in a relationship with "Love and Hip Hop"Star Alexis Skyy. The reality TV star confirmed that they were together in the late summer of last year, only to be separated a month later. They had an unpleasant separation, and the ex exchanged photos on Instagram.

Trouble accused Alexis of playing with him for his influence "as they always do," but the "Love & Hip Hop: New York" star denied it. "No one played with him, he … played with himself …" he replied. "I've been nothing but loyal and real, some people just aren't ready or often sell us dreams, it's life."