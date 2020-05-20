Tribes plan to partly open Connecticut casinos

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut's two federally recognized tribes announced plans Wednesday to begin reopening parts of their sprawling attractions Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mohegan Sun on June 1, despite calls from Governor Ned Lamont to remain closed to avoid another wave of coronavirus infections.

The Democratic governor said it is "too soon and dangerous,quot; to reopen casinos and he hopes to persuade sovereign nations to stop in order to protect their employees, sponsors and the community at large. But when pressed, Lamont said Connecticut has "a number of options," including talking to unions representing some of the casino workers about the potential dangers and warning casino customers.

"We could always advise people who drive to casinos,‘ Hey, do you know that the governor has said this is not safe? Especially if you are over 65 years old. He said to stay safe, stay home. "This is the kind of warning I think I am obliged to give people before they engage in risky behavior."

Responding to Lamont's comments, Mohegan Tribal President James Gessner said the tribes' plan makes it clear that they will advise older clients to take specific precautions and to stay home if they are part of a group at risk. .

Under the state's reopening plans, the large venues would not reopen until possibly the end of July.

In a joint statement, Mashantucket Pequots and Mohegans said they have collaborated on new security protocols and operating procedures to mitigate risks, such as infrared temperature scanners, continuous disinfection, required face masks, and the replacement of dice, chips and cards used on the table. . games. The tribes said their policies are consistent or exceed state rules.

Neither property plans to immediately open concert halls, buffets, or poker rooms. Tenant restaurants will only be open to go. Additionally, out-of-state buses will not be accepted and casinos will only market to Connecticut and Rhode Island residents.

On Tuesday night, Mashantucket Pequot Tribal President Rodney Butler was irritated by comments made by an informal Lamont adviser who expressed concern over the reopening of casinos and suggested that the state focus on "employment, economic impact and reduced impact on public health "by deciding the,quot; sweet spot "for reopening

Butler said "you just have to look at the tragic map representing the disproportionate proportion of unemployed in eastern and southeastern Connecticut,quot; to understand the economic impact of closing the two casinos, which employ more than 10,000 people.

"We also have the best and brightest advice on how to safely and responsibly restart our facilities," he said. "Suggesting otherwise conveys a level of disrespect that is insulting."

