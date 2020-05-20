Trevor Noah Introduces Microsoft Product That Justifies Biz Reopening – Up News Info

There are two foolproof ways to piss Donald Trump off, according to Daily show of social distance Host Trevor Noah: Show him that shirtless photo of Obama and give people access to vote by mail.

Noah's comment reflected the threat in President Trump's tweet to withhold federal funds from Nevada and Michigan for taking preliminary steps to move toward mail ballots, a process that some argue paves the way for electoral fraud.

Noah said that "clearly Trump is looking for an excuse" to harass Democratic governors, as some red states are also moving toward mail ballots.

Shifting gears, Noah noted that the big news today is that all 50 states are somehow reopening for business. Noah said it's like dating someone: you start slowly, then you go all the way.

But he also said seven states are on the rise in coronavirus cases, a condition that could be exacerbated by lack of monitoring of social distancing and other health precautions.

"The downside is that a state may have been falsifying its numbers," Noah said, pointing a finger at reports from Georgia, one of the first states to unblock its businesses.

Take it from me, Georgia. Cheating only hurts you in the long run. Then Noah recounted how he forged a direct A on his biology report card. As a result, "I still don't know where my lips are."

To rescue states struggling to reconcile their pandemic numbers is a new Microsoft product that governors can use to "justify their decision to reopen Buffalo Wild Wings."

Watch the video for more details.