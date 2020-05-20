Tom Brady works with new Buccaneer teammates at Tampa High School

The same day that NFL teams could begin reopening their facilities amid the coronavirus pandemic if state and local governments gave the go-ahead, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady worked with his new teammates.

However, this session took place on a field at a high school in Tampa, Florida.

The Tampa Bay Times published images of Brady and several of his teammates during their approximately two-hour launch session at Berkeley High School on Tuesday, with Brady wearing an orange practice shirt over his shoulder pads.

According to ESPN, an NFL spokesman said that training is allowed as long as Brady and his teammates follow the recommendations and guidelines of state and local authorities and medical experts along with the guidelines of the NFL Players Association.

Brady, a six-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, has often been in the news since joining the Buccaneers on a two-year, $ 50 million contract in March.

Brady was kicked out of a closed Tampa park last month after being seen exercising. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor then issued a cheery apology to Brady, saying, "Tom, my apologies for the lack of communication when you arrived is not the best first impression.

"But given my experience in law enforcement, I couldn't stop someone from investigating the sighting of a G.O.A.T running wild in one of our beautiful city parks. No damage, no fault, and thanks for being a good sport."

Brady also avoided a trespassing charge and an NFL fine for his fraudulent visit to the home of Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich late last month.

The NFL opened an investigation into Brady by visiting Leftwich's home to pick up his playbook and determining that he did not violate any offseason work rules.

Brady's visit to Leftwich's house would have gone unnoticed had he not mistakenly entered Leftwich's neighboring house.