Tom Brady, LeBron James announce 'Greatness Code' series with Apple – Up News Info

On Wednesday, Apple announced Code of greatness, a short-form documentary series co-produced by LeBron James & # 39; Uninterrupted and Tom Brady & # 39; s Religion of Sports and directed by Emmy winner Gotham Chopra (Facebook Watch & # 39; s Tom against time) "Greatness Code" will be released worldwide on July 10, exclusively on Apple TV +.

Apple describes Code of greatness as "a short, unscripted historical series highlighting untold stories of the best athletes in the world." The first season consists of seven mini episodes, each of which examines a pivotal moment that defined the career of a legendary athlete.

Those athletes include three-time NBA champion LeBron James, six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, an Olympic gold medalist and co-captain of the US women's soccer team. USA Alex Morgan, the world's fastest man and eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt, five-time Olympic gold medalist and 15-time world champion swimmer Katie Ledecky and 11-time world champion surfer Kelly Slater.

Code of greatness is a co-production between the powerful sports content platforms Religion of Sports, co-founded by Chopra, Brady and NFL Hall of Fame member Michael Strahan; and Uninterrupted, the athlete empowerment brand founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter.

Chopra not only directs, but is an executive producer through Religion of Sports. Maverick Carter's executive produces through Uninterrupted. Ameeth Sankaran also serves as executive producer through Religion of Sports, while Devin Johnson is executive producer through Uninterrupted.

Code of greatness will air alongside a growing list of acclaimed and unscripted Apple originals including Beastie Boys Story, Visible: Outside on television the docus Potatoes from director Bryce Dallas Howard and the acquisition of Sundance Boys state as much as With ice starring Bill Murray, Rashida Jones and directed by Sofia Coppola.

Streaming is now the selection of the 2019 Sundance Film Festival Hala and the Elephant Queen.

The service also premiered the one directed by George Nolfi The banker, starring Anthony Mackie, Samuel L. Jackson, and Nia Long, and recently vowed to premiere the Tom Hanks box office hit. Greyhound. He also has a general agreement with legendary director Ridley Scott.