Timberwolves ready to reopen practice for volunteer training – Up News Info

The Minnesota Timberwolves say they are working to reopen their practice facilities at Mayo Clinic Square for volunteer player training, beginning Thursday.

The team says they are establishing strict protocols to ensure workouts there are safe and controlled.

This news comes when ESPN reports that the Timberwolves were working with the Mayo Clinic to develop a league-wide coronavirus study, slated to complete in June. The hope is that the study will evaluate "the prevalence of antibodies among NBA staff," which would help teams determine which players may be at lower risk for COVID-19.

Last month, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, mother of Karl-Anthony Towns, died of complications from COVID-19.

The team reported that part of their plan to reopen practice facilities includes keeping only one coach and one player on the floor at any given time, and limiting practice to 45 minutes.

Also, the locker room, weight room, and other areas of the building would still remain closed.

Contract monitoring would be administered upon entering the facility, the team reports, and no member of the media or general staff would be allowed entry at this time.

A cleaning regiment is also reported to be part of the Timberwolves' plan.