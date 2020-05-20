Tier shared electric scooters will soon come with foldable helmets

Micromobility Tier rental company is unveiling new electric scooters that come with a helmet to protect its cyclists, the company announced today. 200 of the helmet-equipped scooters will be deployed to Paris and Berlin this month, followed by 5,000 more over the course of the summer. Tier says it is the first e-scooter company to introduce integrated helmets like this one.

The helmets are foldable and stow away in a lockable compartment secured under the scooter's handlebar when not in use. The compartment is unlocked with the Tier app. Tier says the helmets meet European safety standards and that the company will check them every five trips. This verification will include disinfecting helmets as part of the company's COVID-19 safety precautions.

Getting cyclists to wear helmets has been a big problem for the scooter rental industry. While it has always been possible for cyclists to provide their own helmets, the data suggests that few people bother. A study last year found that only one in 190 injured cyclists wore a helmet. The problem will only get worse as scooter use increases, with TechCrunch pointing to research that suggests scooter injuries have tripled in the past four years.

Bird, a scooter company, has tried to incentivize people to wear helmets by providing free rides, but a growing number of micro-mobility companies are building helmets directly on vehicles. Electric bike rental company Wheels, for example, includes a helmet built into the back of their bikes. It is also common for moped rental companies to include helmets in a locked cargo compartment, as many cities around the world legally require these passengers to wear helmets.

Along with the new helmet compartment, Tier says he is also experimenting with new handlebar technology that is more resistant to bacteria in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic. These antibacterial and self-disinfecting handlebars have a copper fleece material that reportedly kills 99.8 percent of bacteria. Tier is testing new handlebar technology in Paris and Bordeaux.