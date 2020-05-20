Thousands of people evacuated when river dams break in central Michigan

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) – The rapid rise in water has overcome dams and forced the evacuation of about 10,000 people from flooded communities in central Michigan, and the governor warned that a city could end up "under about 9 feet of water,quot; on Wednesday.

For the second time in less than 24 hours, families living along the Tittabawassee River and the connected lakes in Midland County were ordered to leave home Tuesday night. On Wednesday morning, water several feet deep covered some streets, parking lots, and green areas and had reached a hotel near the river in central Midland.

On Wednesday morning, the river surpassed a previous record reading of 33.9 feet (10.3 meters) set during the floods in 1986, the National Weather Service said. Its flood stage is 24 feet (7.3 meters), and the ridge at the end of the day was expected to be about 38 feet (11.6 meters).

The Weather Service urged anyone near the river to seek higher ground after "catastrophic dam failures,quot; at the Edenville Dam, some 225 kilometers (140 miles) north of Detroit, and the Sanford Dam, about 11 kilometers (7 miles) downstream. Evacuations occur when Michigan remains under an order to stay home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, May 19, 2020, water floods the Midland Area Farmer's Market and the bridge along the Tittabawassee River in Midland, Michigan. —Kaytie Boomer / MLive.com / The Bay City Times via AP

While Michigan has been a national access point for COVID-19, with more than 52,000 cases and 5,000 deaths, Midland County has had fewer than 80 cases and fewer than 10 deaths. Still, some who dealt with floods and evacuations remained aware of the dangers posed by the virus.

Area schools were established as shelters on Tuesday, with separate cribs to meet social distancing guidelines.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said downtown Midland, a city of 42,000 people, faced an especially serious flood threat.

"In the next 12 to 15 hours, downtown Midland could be under approximately 9 feet of water," the governor said during a briefing on Tuesday night. "We are anticipating a high historical level of water."

Whitmer was scheduled to provide an update on Wednesday afternoon.

Dow Chemical Co. has been based in Midland for more than 120 years, and its main plant is located on the city's riverfront. It is a quintessential business city with central parks located at the confluence of the Tittabawassee and Chippewa rivers and is known to architecture lovers for its mid-century modern structures first introduced by architect Alden B. Dow. A high school is named after the founder of the company. The other high school mascot is chemistry. A Dow foundation has funded many community services, such as a botanical garden.

Dow Chemical, with 9,000 employees and contractors in Midland, on Tuesday shut down all operating units except those necessary to contain chemicals, spokesman Kyle Bandlow said. By Wednesday, the floodwater was mixing with the containment ponds at the site and the company and the US Coast Guard. USA They activated the emergency plans, Dow said in a statement. Only essential personnel were on site and no injuries have been reported, the company said.

Steve Carlson, 61, said he and his wife, Patty, ran away from their Midland home around 8:30 p.m. On Tuesday after an evacuation order was issued for a large swath of the city, they noted that neighborhood streams were spilling onto local roads and threatening some homes.

"They were up a lot and the worst was yet to come," Carlson said Wednesday morning.

A couple in their neighborhood decided to stay, but Carlson said everyone else had evacuated their homes. The Carlsons spent the night in a hotel. He said they had been wearing face masks at the hotel to protect themselves against the spread of the coronavirus.

"The hotel was very happy to see people entering. There were refugees entering," he said with a smile.

Further down the Tittabawassee River, communities in Saginaw County were on flood alert.

"It will continue downstream," Sara Pampreen, a meteorologist with the weather service, said Wednesday morning. "Exactly how much, that's the question."

Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Midland County and urged flood-threatened residents to find a place to stay with friends or family, or to find one of several shelters. He encouraged people to do everything possible to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Emergency services went door to door early Tuesday warning residents living near the Edenville Dam about the rising water. Some were able to return home, only to be told to leave again after the rape of the dam several hours later. The cities of Edenville, Sanford and parts of Midland have been evacuated, according to Selina Tisdale, a spokeswoman for the city of Midland.

There have been no injuries or fatalities reported due to the floods, and there are no reports of people trapped in the high waters, Tisdale said Wednesday.

In 2018, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission revoked the license of the company that operated the Edenville Dam due to non-compliance issues that included the capacity of the landfill and the inability to pass the most reasonably severe flood possible in the area.

In 2018, the state rated the Edenville Dam, which was built in 1924, in unsatisfactory condition. The Sanford Dam, which was built in 1925, received a fair condition rating.

Both dams are in the process of being sold.

There were 19 high-risk dams in unsatisfactory or poor condition in Michigan in 2018, ranking 20th among the 45 states and Puerto Rico for which The Associated Press obtained condition assessments.

The Meteorological Service has issued flood warnings due to widespread rainfall of 4 to 7 inches (10.2 to 17.8 centimeters) since Sunday. Strong runoff pushed the rivers higher. Next Saturday, there is a 30% probability of rain, with more moves to the area on Sunday and Monday.

"Our hope is that we have a little time for the water to recede," said Tisdale.

Webber reported from Oak Park, Illinois, and Williams from West Bloomfield, Michigan.

