Thompson's True Relationship to the Western Psalm Reminds People of Khloe and Rob Kardashian

Thompson's true relationship with Psalm West reminds people of the bond of Khloe Kardashian and Rob Kardashian. True he may only be two years old and Psalm may have been one year old, but fans (and the Kardashian / Jenner family) have come to realize that True is extremely loving and protective of her cousin. While there may be a big age difference in terms of ability between a two-year-old and a one-year-old, that age gap will close as they grow up and many believe they will be the next Khloe and Rob! Khloe was always very motherly to Rob and the two are extremely close. Life & Style spoke to a source who spoke on the matter and stated the following.

"She is loving and protective as Khloé was with Rob. Khloé already sees her and Rob's dynamic in True and Psalm."

There are numerous photos and videos with True and Psalm on social media and it is clear that Khloe's little angel loves her cousin. While Psalm is the youngest of Kim's four children, True Thompson is an only child. She can see Salmo as a brother as well as a cousin.

Psalm West celebrated his first birthday on May 9, 2020, and while his cousins ​​were unable to attend in person, they were there to celebrate with him via social media and send messages. The newest app everyone is turning to is Zoom and Life & Style reported that the family got together on Psalm's special day through Zoom.

You can watch a video about Psalm West's first birthday below.

True Thompson and Psalm West are very close in age. True's second birthday was April 12, 2020, and Psalm West turned one year on May 9, 2020. Like Psalm, True spent his birthday and Easter seeing family members through apps on videoconference.

It is reported that as soon as it is safe, the Kardashians will celebrate their children's birthdays in style. Chicago West and Stormi Webster are the only cousins ​​who were able to celebrate their birthdays with their family before the Coronavirus pandemic occurred.

You can watch a video about True Thompson's second birthday below.

What you think? Do you think True Thompson and Psalm West are the next Khloe and Rob?

