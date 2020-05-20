This old letter that Rekha sent to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all he loves

There are some bonuses in our tinsel city that have no expiration date and are not limited only until movie promotions and release dates. Some celebrities have shared genuine ties with their colleagues and even with high-level actors who have stood the test of time. This also includes the link shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rekha.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always called veteran actress Rekha as Rekha Maa and regards her as her mentor and guide.. Rekha is a timeless icon, and every young diva is a fan of her. Rekha also loves to encourage actresses to bring out the best in her movies and always bathes them with much love and appreciation. No wonder when the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil The actress completed two decades in the film industry, Rekha wrote a heartfelt note for her and was published by Femina in 2018. The evergreen actress praised her for her on-screen and off-screen work as well as being a good mother to Aaradhya. This note we bring to you as a throwback story. Keep reading …



‘My ash

A woman like you who is in harmony with her spirit is like a flowing river, she is never stagnant. She goes where she wants without pretending; and arrives at her destination prepared to be herself and only herself. People can forget what you said, they can also forget what you did but they will never forget how you made them feel. You are a living example that courage is the most important of all virtues because without courage, you cannot consistently practice any other virtue! Your deep strength and pure energy introduce you even before speaking!

The wisest thing you did was to be present with the "present,quot; with gratitude. You followed the things you loved to do and then you did them so well that people can't take their eyes off you! You alone are enough with nothing to prove to anyone. Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breath away.

You've come a long way, baby. Having endured many obstacles, like the phoenix that you get up! And I can't write in words how proud I am of that "cool,quot; little girl with a moon face that took my breath away the moment I first saw her. You always gave the best of the best to all the roles that were awarded to you, but my most beloved character is the role of the complete "Amma,quot; that you are, the little bundle of pure joy called Aaradhya. Keep loving and spreading your magic. Two decades of Aishwarya Rai Bachchanwow! Aashirwads and duas I wish you more goodness and blessings; Much more than what your heart can contain!

I love you. Jeete raho. Rekha Ma. "

Now is not this really sweet. Especially her closing the note saying Rekha Ma. The two actresses have excelled over and over again in movies and to date both: Rekha and Aishwarya remain the last Bollywood Goddesses.