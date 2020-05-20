This is what comes to Netflix in June 2020

Do you need a new program to watch? Never fear! Netflix is ​​here!

On Wednesday, the transmission company shared Some of the movies and shows coming to your platform this June.

So what's in the lineup? A ton of favorite fans! Spectators will be able to greet the "Fab Five,quot; with a new season of Weird eye and say goodbye to tanners with a final season of Fuller House. Popular programs like The politician and 13 reasons why will also make your returns.

But that is not all! Fans will also be able to watch a plethora of classic movies. Of all the dogs go to heaven and Casper to Clueless and E.T. The alienThere will be a number of beloved titles for viewers to broadcast.

They want more? There will also be a series of new movies coming to the platform. For example, Give 5 Bloods presenting Chadwick Boseman and Delroy Cute and Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga presenting Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams both will debut next month.

For more titles and release dates, see the list below.