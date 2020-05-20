"This is us" may not start production until January, says Jon Huertas – Up News Info

Governor Gavin Newsom hosted a Zoom round table with Californians working in the film and television industry on Wednesday. Participants included Netflix's Ted Sarandos, filmmaker Ava DuVernay, and actor Jon Huertas, who plays Miguel Rivas on NBC. We are.

Huertas inadvertently made some news when he revealed that, by speaking to show creator Dan Fogelman, he had learned that the hit show would not reoccur until January 2021, should there be a second wave of the virus.

"Emotionally, of course, we all want to go back to work," Huertas said. But also, the actor will be the least protected person on set. We can't shoot with PPE. "

Huertas said he had spoken to SAG-AFTRA and that he is working on guidelines on how to return safely.

Huertas was promoted to a regular series in Season 2 of We are. Ahead of its fifth season, NBC's success remains the highest-rated scripted series on broadcast television among adults ages 18-49.

Watch the Governor's virtual meeting with Huertas and others below.