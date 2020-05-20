This is how Huma Qureshi will celebrate when the blockade is lifted



India has been in a state of blockade for almost 60 days. While staying home surely helps keep the virus under control, people are now left with too much free time, and our actors feel it too because of this forced disruption of their routine lives. While everyone is anxiously waiting for when the blockade will be lifted, Huma Qureshi turned to social media and shared an interesting video that shows us how she will react that day.

Huma Qureshi is known for her serious roles and gritty performances, but off-screen the girl is fun and feisty.. Huma recently shared a video of herself dancing to a song that sounds in a distant place and dancing happily. His caption says: ‘This is how I will dance when I hear that there is no longer a lock !! Vo calls kab aayega. "Several celebrities like Varun Dhawan liked it and Huma's good friend and filmmaker Farah Khan even dropped a comment saying," Save this for when the vaccine is found, "and inserted laughing emojis. All we can say is that this happy Huma dance is truly adorable. Take a look…

Huma Qureshi is a great enthusiast and has been testing his kitchen in the middle of the running of the bulls. Her brother Saqib Saleem often shares some fun and funny Instagram stories that leave us torn.