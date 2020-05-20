This formula will "decode,quot; the habitability of exoplanets – BGR

Cornell University scientists have developed a model to "decode,quot; the habitability of distant exoplanets.

By considering the color of the planet as it appears from a distance and the light from the beginning that it is orbiting, scientists can calculate the probability that the surface is comfortable for life.

The new exoplanet search telescopes will give researchers a better look at distant worlds, and with tools like this, we can get a better idea of ​​which ones might harbor life.

In the endless search for worlds beyond our solar system, astronomers have discovered planets of many types, sizes, and circumstances. From frozen rocky worlds to gaseous, smoking giant giants that orbit so close to their star, it is surprising that they still exist, exoplanets can vary dramatically. For scientists seeking life outside of Earth, the work is incredibly difficult, but Cornell University astronomers have created a model that they believe can help.

It is a kind of climatic "decoder,quot;, which collects information about the habitability potential of a planet based on the light that can be detected coming out of it. Their work was published in Monthly notices from the Royal Astronomical SocietyAnd exoplanet researchers could focus their attention on worlds that have the best chance of supporting life.

Most exoplanets that astronomers discover do not have the possibilities of life. We know that because planets that orbit outside their star's habitable zone are too cold to withstand liquid water on their surface or too hot to prevent boiling. Also, gas giant planets are not considered candidates for life, so it doesn't matter if they are in the habitable zone or not.

However, when scientists detect rocky worlds within the habitable zone, things become much more interesting. There is a surprising amount of information that can be gathered about a planet even when it is many light years away.

This new research effort takes into account data such as the color of the planet and the intensity of the light from its host star. The combination of these data points can provide a clue to the planet's surface temperatures, as well as its habitability for life as we know it.

"Depending on the type of star and the primary color of the exoplanet, or reflective albedo, the color of the planet may mitigate some of the energy emitted by the star," said Lisa Kaltenegger, co-author of the study, in a statement. "What constitutes the surface of an exoplanet, how many clouds surround the planet, and the color of the sun can significantly change the climate of an exoplanet."

Scientists say the telescope projects currently underway, including the extremely large Telescope, will give scientists an even better view of distant worlds, and that weather predictions for those exoplanets could prove valuable.