These are Boston's most popular virtual tours

Since the coronavirus pandemic closed arts and cultural institutions across Massachusetts and the country, people have been taking virtual tours of buildings for a safe experience from home.

SEMrush, a data analysis company, used Google's search volume to discover the most popular virtual tours during the public health crisis and revealed the four most popular virtual tours in Boston. Are:

Boston Children's Museum New England Aquarium Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum Massachusetts State House

The virtual tour of the Boston Children's Museum takes children through fun places like the three-story New Balance Foundation Climb and its Construction Zone. At the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, virtual visitors can stroll through the lush courtyard and tour the South Shore greenhouses and nursery, where the museum's iconic nasturtiums reside. Seals and sea lions at the New England Aquarium are just a click away, thanks to virtual tours of the aquarium. And a virtual tour of the Massachusetts State House allows people to review rooms such as the Great Hall and the Senate Chamber.

The most popular virtual tour of the museum worldwide is the Louvre; The most popular virtual tour is the Great Wall of China; the most popular virtual tour of the theme park is Disney World; The most popular virtual zoo tour is the San Diego Zoo (with the New England Aquarium at # 4 on that list), and the most popular national park / beach virtual tour is Yellowstone National Park.