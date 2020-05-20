There is a random man on the back of a Jennifer Lopez selfie and now I am convinced that he is living in his own version of the movie "Parasite,quot;

Whether you're taking candid photos in your infinity pool.
Trying to buy the Mets for billions of dollars.
Or simply posting videos of his house that literally resembles "Parasite's,quot; house.
It is mysterious how similar the two are.
If you've seen the movie, then you know what I'm talking about.
I am showing a lot of photos of the house because it is extremely relevant to this post.
Jennifer had her picture taken in her luxurious home gym.
On the surface, the image resembles the selfie of an eternal legend.
But get a little closer and the shit gets weird.
Parasite spoilers ahead !!!
Has this man been living in Jennifer's basement for years?
Do you come out of your secret den, casually steal your food and morse code in one of your infinity pool lights to keep in touch with your family?
Does Jennifer Lopez live her own version of Parasite?
We need answers
