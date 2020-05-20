There is a perfectly reasonable explanation for the man in J. Lo & # 39; s Selfie, supposedly

Image : Getty Image : Getty

It seems that the smiley floating on the bottom of Jennifer Lopez’S gym selfie from a few days ago not an intruder in the house or a ghost, but someone your fiancé , Alex Rodriguez, he was on a Zoom call in his adjoining office. If you haven't seen the face in question, look closely just above the strap of her sports bra on the left:

As a source said to E!

"If you look closely, you can see Alex's arm in a navy shirt," the source tells E! News, noting that the couple's gym is attached to their office space and separated by curtains. "He is sitting in front of his desk with the big screen, so the image of the person he is seeing is the one in his Zoom call," adding that the person on the screen was not wearing a mask but simply wearing it. he covered his mouth with his hand.

To be clear, t yours does not mean that the two not have ghosts; it simply means that this is not one of them. [ME!]

Here's what's new Kelly machine gun video, starring none other than his alleged new lover Megan fox. My favorite part is when she force-feeds him with a donut.

Thanks to incredible depth Explanation of what happened with his relationship with the now ex-Fox , Brian Austin Green, Now I know more about her divorce than my owning parents! Thanks internet!

