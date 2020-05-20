The Voice Crowns Season 18 Champion Remotely Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic: Which Celebrity Trainer Won Victory?

The cast and crew of The voice They had to make some major changes to end Season 18, but they were able to get through the final weeks of the season with remote episodes that ultimately ended in the coronation of a winner.

On Tuesday, Todd Tilghman, 41, a pastor from Meridian, Mississippi, became the winner of the NBC singing competition. He was part of the Blake Shelton team, and the victory marked the seventh time that the country's superstar won a season. The last time the award was brought home was in Season 13 when Chloe Kohanski was named the winner.

For the last episodes of the season, the coaches and contestants appeared remotely from their respective homes. The final contestants still managed to bring in some amazing performances, and Tilghman finally won the vote at home.

"When they called me, I passed out," Tilghman told Shelton after his victory. the God's country The singer said that Tilghman is as talented as the other four finalists, and believes that what put him at the top was the ability to relate.

Tilghman is the senior pastor of the Mississippi church where he grew up and married his high school girlfriend. The couple have three biological children of their own, and they grew their family through adoption. A community fundraiser raised $ 20,000 for the couple to bring home a daughter, and less than a year later the agency called and said they were looking for a home for their daughter's biological sister.

An anonymous donation helped them adopt a second time, and after a few more adoptions, they are now the parents of eight children.

"He's someone that everyone hopes they can meet someday. I'm not surprised … I wish I had a record label that I could sign Todd with because it would make him a priority." There are no excuses. It is time. I want to support him in any way I can, "Shelton said.

Tilghman beat four other contestants in the final episode to win The voice. He bested fellow Shelton teammate Toneisha Harris, Nick Jonas' thunderstorm, team Micah Iverson Kelly Clarkson and John Legend contestant CammWess.

Todd Tilghman says he promised his wife and children a trip to Disney World if he won, but now they will have to figure out something else due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



