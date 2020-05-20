The US Army USA Shows interest in modern Finnish turret mortar system – Upnews Info

The Finnish aerospace and defense group Patria has confirmed that the US Army. USA It is showing interest in its modern 120mm turret mortar weapon system.

As the company noted, the US Army Combat Capability Development Command Center. USA He signed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the Homeland to determine the feasibility of incorporating a 120mm mortar gun system with a turret and loaded breech in the US mortar carriers. USA

Also, in September 2019, the US Army. USA It has already carried out a test of the new Nemo mortar system manufactured by the company Finia Patria.

The live fire demonstration, which took place at the Fort Benning Red Cloud Range on September 11, was held during the Fort Benning Exposition featuring exhibits by Industry Contractors supporting the mission of the US Army. USA And the programs at Fort Benning. Their goal is to provide specialized and refresher training, tactical information sharing, networking and education.

Homeland officials said the Nemo mortar system showed excellent results and successfully demonstrated rapid combat, direct fire and simultaneous multiple shot impact (MRSI) capabilities.

The new agreement is a continuation of the effort of the US Army. USA To provide the Armored Brigade and Stryker Brigade combat teams with direct, indirect and rapid fire capability, where the operating crew is well protected and their physical load is significantly reduced. In late 2018, the Army released a market survey to identify sources capable of developing and producing the 120mm Mortar Future Indirect Fire Turret (FIFT). Patria answered the market survey based on the Patria Nemo mortar system.

Patria Nemo is a 120mm remote controlled turret mortar system with direct and indirect fire capability and can execute simultaneous impact fire missions of up to 6 multiple grenades. In addition to being highly protected, the Patria Nemo is lightweight, compact, and easy to install on a lightweight, tracked chassis, wheeled armored vehicle, or Navy ship.

"The agreement between the US Army and Homeland exemplifies the capacity leap that modern turret mortar systems can introduce to the armed forces and illustrates Patria's primary role in this area of ​​technology." It is also a logical continuation of the cooperation between the Homeland and the US Government. USA That started with the sales of Patria Nemo to a third country through a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program, "says Jussi Järvinen, President of the Patria Lands Business Unit.