The step of interim students – Virtually and uncertainly – In a transformed industry – Up News Info

Katelyn Kelley and Jon Demegillo, classmates in their fourth and final year at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, felt called to act early in their young lives. Growing up in Los Angeles and studying dance as a child, Katelyn was impressed by female superheroes from movies in the Marvel universe. "Seeing those women in positions of power and strength was something I've never seen before," says Kelley of Black Widow and Wasp and Scarlet Witch. “It really inspired me and made me want to feel safe in my own body and feel strong and powerful. I think that is what really sparked the spark in me to do this as a profession, and to be the role model for women. I became obsessed with Marvel. "

For Demegillo, who at age 12 moved his family to the San Francisco Bay Area from the Philippines, the choice of an acting career was inspired by both his heritage and a challenge. "I always knew I wanted to act," says Demegillo, "but being in a Filipino family, sometimes they want you to be a nurse, a doctor, or a lawyer. It's etched into the culture. When we moved to the United States, it was kind of like a struggle. free for all, my options expanded. I performed in high school and then went to community college and took acting classes. My mother thought I was taking biology, but I wasn't. I got my associate degree in theater, and then One of my high school mentors suggested that I study (the four-year program in) North Carolina. I auditioned and walked in, and four years later, here I am. "

In fact, here it is, and here is Katelyn, finishing four years of study at one of the top performing arts universities in the country: Kelley says she chose the school in part because of alumni like Mary-Louise Parker, When we get upJonathan Majors and Flea bagBrett Gelman: living what will likely be his final months in Winston-Salem before returning to hometown to wait, like the much more professionally-trained actors, on casting directors to resume casting, on workshops to resume shopping, theater and film production will resume after the devastating pandemic industry COVID-19.

And Kelley and Demegillo, along with their fellow students, even in the country's most prestigious acting schools and universities, will enter the so-called real world without, or largely without, the initiation rites that have traditionally been the academic culmination and professional. Launch Platforms: Live student exhibits at venues like the Chicago Apollo Theater or Matrix in LA or the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theater in Off Broadway, which served as launch parties and networking opportunities where talent and a Small amount of luck and time could encourage introductions to the professional managers, agents and cast executives who attend the exhibits and the talks that often occur after the presentation.

Of course, neither Kelley nor Demegillo, nor Emma Hoersdig at the Tisch School at New York University, nor many others in their positions could have predicted the new coronavirus when they chose their majors and established their class schedules. They couldn't have envisioned virtual classrooms, canceled display cases, and at least some faded dreams.

"My interest and my love reside in the live theater," said Hoersdig, a NYU-Tisch senior from outside Columbus, Ohio, "and, of course, it's not NYU's fault that it can't happen in this moment, but it's so heartbreaking. " This was my last semester and (in class) we had to do scenes about Zoom. It was silly. "

Performing arts schools, from North Carolina to New York University, Juilliard, Yale, and the University of California, San Diego, are struggling to adapt, conform, satisfy their students, and fulfill their own responsibilities in many ways, perhaps nowhere as visible as in the showcase realm. For now, and perhaps in the future, at least partially, the answer seems to be, like many other things today, virtual.

Next Monday, May 18, nearly 17 student actors in the Drama Division of the Juilliard School in New York will present online to an invited audience of industry professionals in New York, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Chicago and Atlanta, each wizard provided a confidential link. "Our capacity is not unlimited," says Juilliard's invitation, "however, if you have colleagues that we should invite, since we are no longer bound by geography, please let us know."

Juilliard is one of the many performing arts training camps that are adapting to the new normal, as many college students and graduates learned during spring break that their schools would remain closed until the end of the academic year, and their planned showcases were left behind. discarded. A generation of acting students, individually or in school-organized efforts, will take the first steps in the arts industries electronically. For some, the new virtual showcases are the best alternative to be there, for others, more comfortable students or with a greater interest in cinema than the stage, perhaps a blessing in disguise and for others. Yet another sacrifice during a pandemic that has already stolen graduation ceremonies, farewell parties, and any sense of closure after years of study and kinship.

Already, some in the entertainment industry are reaching students in new ways. Just yesterday, Up News Info reported that The Warner Bros. Television casting department has created a virtual platform for students at the undergraduate, graduate, and conservatory levels whose past years of training were interrupted or canceled by the pandemic. Flyers have been sent to some 400 schools requesting student headshots, resumes, and short presentations. The casting department will review all submissions, with a select group of applicants invited to submit audition tapes and meet with WBTV casting executives.

The WBTV initiative is the newest and perhaps most formalized approach to reaching performing arts students whose entry into the professional ranks is at risk of delays at best. Mark Scroggs, vice president of the Prestige Talent Agency, says he or his associates often attend 35 or 40 spring shows in New York and Los Angeles alone: ​​"I have signed many people over the years to college shows." , says Scroggs, "And some have done very well" – noted the storefront cancellations that began to arrive in early or mid-March. In informal conversations with a network of colleagues (agents, managers, delivery executives), Scroggs discovered that many of them, on their own, had been in contact with the various schools. "I thought we should probably organize this a little bit," recalls Scroggs. His next email was to Gary Marsh, CEO and founder of Breakdown Services, a Los Angeles-based casting notification (or "breakdown") service with approximately 700 agencies and management companies as subscribers.

"Mark and I were talking about where the students were and how disappointing it must be for them," says Marsh. "And I said, 'Well, look, we've been developing this show, Eco Cast (where casting directors send invitations to talent reps or actors directly to request recorded auditions), and inviting schools could be a natural extension of Mark said, "Great, I'll start talking to the schools."

The result was a coalition of approximately a dozen agents and managers from Los Angeles and New York working together with Breakdown Services to develop Virtual University Showcases, in which students record their presentations for inclusion in the audition links of Breakdown Services. The Scroggs group is also working with Acceptd.com, an East Coast college theater organization that exhibits exhibits online. Breakdown Services provides the service to schools for free, and Marsh says that each participating school is getting up to 1,000 visits on its performance links.

Schools that have posted exhibits through Virtual College Showcases, and others planning to join, include Columbia College Chicago, Studio School Los Angeles, Case Western Reserve University / Cleveland Play House, American Conservatory Theater, University Department of Theater Arts Loyola Marymount, Pace School of Performing Arts, UC Irvine, University of Illinois / Urbana-Champaign, University of North Carolina School of the Arts, University of Northern Colorado, University of Southern California School of Dramatic Arts, University of Texas Austin, Virginia Commonwealth University / VCUarts, Missouri State University and UCLA.

"What we've been hearing from the casting agents is that they love being able to go back to the links and watch the tapes again, and they can really dig and focus," Marsh said. "They say: & # 39; When Broadway reopens, these (links) will be a great reference resource, there so that we can reach students when we have a casting need." We are so glad they are fit. doing this so that students, schools, connect with talent reps, agents, managers, cast managers. It gives a sense of normality at a terrible time. "

Brian Dorfman, Senior Vice President of Casting, NBC Entertainment, says: "We are always looking for people who have something of that that makes them special and also accessible, those who have something unique about them, something about who makes them stand out." Dorfman once remembers that moment, when she saw a 2011 graduate of the Yale School of Drama.A year later, Da'Vine Joy Randolph was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance on Broadway. Ghost: the musical. He currently stars on Hulu. High Fidelity.

Still, Dorfman says he and his staff are seeing fewer student exhibit performances this year, despite virtual convenience. "I don't think many of the schools are fully prepared to do it this way," he says. “This is a new world for everyone, and I think all of these programs are solving it.

"And to be honest, it's not the perfect way to see a group of actors. Obviously, it's not the same as seeing actors live, but it's better than not being able to see them at all. We just had a virtual meeting with a Actress we saw on one of the virtual (university) exhibition links we all responded to. We collectively liked it and decided to meet her. But to be fair, we supervised the casting at the network level, so mainly We are looking at these windows to see if there is someone who really shows up at an early stage in their career, someone who feels like they are going to be ready to be in a primetime series. Most of them (turn out to be) people we can track to the future, but there is an occasional person who says, 'This person is going to book a series in six months'. But for the most part, it's really just to make sure we're seeing everyone who comes out from the school just to see where those nuggets are. "

Showcases, of course, aren't the only concerns, or perhaps the biggest, on the minds of student actors these days. Hoping to join industries that won't be there right away to accept or even reject them, performing arts majors were undoubtedly among the first students to get a feel for the gloomy career prospects and impending financial distress threatened by the pandemic.

Emma Hoersdig is a fourth-year undergraduate at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. Originally from the Columbus, Ohio area, Hoersdig has studied with the Tisch Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute since arriving on the New York campus. "I've been in Strasberg's studio all my time at NYU, the way I wanted to be from my first day at NYU, because at the end of the (final) semester you can perform an original piece written just for your group, which is usually 10-12 people, and you can work with a playwright and a director, and that perspective was really exciting for me. It would have been a new piece. But that didn't happen. "

Hoersdig and other New York University students received an email towards the end of their March spring break indicating that classes would be held remotely for a few weeks, a move that eventually extended until the end of academic year.

“A couple of my friends and I started talking about it and how we were afraid it would work. How were we going to do our stage work and our dance classes? Before we even started Zoom classes, we started talking about, will NYU refund our tuition? Because there is no way Zoom classes are the same caliber as our in-person classes. We've been here four years and we know how this works. "

Initially, Hoersdig says, the discussion was limited to a group conversation of about a dozen students in his drama class. One of them came up with the idea of ​​a class strike if NYU didn't take any steps to help financially (Tisch's one-year tuition, with NYU homes, nearing the $ 80,000 mark). "The idea was that they would have to listen to us all or fail us all," says Hoersdig, "and if they failed us all, that would make them look really bad."

Students from other art schools, inspired by Tisch students, initiated similar campaigns and petitions, including the Yale School of Art, the New York School of Visual Arts, and the Maryland Institute College of Art in Baltimore, with little or no effect.

At Tisch, students were informed by email in March that tuition refunds would not be received, and in a well-intentioned but rather bizarre turn that made national news, Tisch Dean Allyson Green, choreographer and artist, attached a video of her dancing to REM's "Losing My Religion", a performance that was certainly intended to express sympathy and solidarity, but came out as, well, anything less. "Tone Deaf" is how a Tisch student described the dance video to NBC News, and very soon the video was parodied on social media (search for "Tisch Dean" on YouTube). "That's me in the limelight," said one commenter, "losing my license plate."

Green then released the following statement:

The focus of my career as a performer, choreographer, and dance educator, and my most authentic mode of expression, has always been dance. In the video, I shared the song with which I have welcomed freshmen to Tisch School of the Arts for the past eight years. It is a piece that, as I explained in the attached email, talks about frustration and disappointment, and that helped me to overcome the loss of 30 friends due to AIDS, another difficult period for artists.

What I wanted to demonstrate is my certainty that, even with the unprecedented difficulties of social distancing and distance classes, it is still possible for the Tisch community to make art together, and that all of the artists in our school will find ways to stay close. connected even when circumstances challenge us. I am sorry if my email left the reasons for my dance misunderstood, although I will point out that I have also received many positive acknowledgments, but your intention was surely neither frivolous nor disrespectful.

"Now I'm less optimistic," says Hoersdig, "and that sucks because I'm a total optimist in life in general, but you know we've done so much and worked so hard to try to get them to even start a conversation." with us, and that has not happened at all. We had our media moment, and that didn't work, and none of our direct efforts with management is working. We started looking at the legal path and the class action lawsuits and the like, but many students disagree or have a lot of concerns about it, and the leverage and community we had will fade away. really fast with the end of the semester. "

She added: "I really try, very difficult to see the good in people, especially in the administration of the University of New York, but I would not be surprised if nothing happens and if they never talk about it again, because they have not given us any reason. believe in them doing the right thing. Which is disappointing, and it sucks that I've spent these years giving them all my money. "

Katelyn Kelley, Jon Demegillo, and their fourth-year colleagues at the University of North Carolina College of the Arts had already hosted two exhibitions, one in Chicago and one in Atlanta, when, as dean assistant Krisha Marcano recalls, the news they turned bad.

"By the time the class returned to North Carolina from Atlanta," she says, "schools were closing. I was literally getting on the plane to return to North Carolina, with the entire school on spring break, we heard that we would not be returning from spring break. The school was closed.

As disappointing, heartbreaking, really, as school closings and graduation cancellations were for college seniors of all academic majors, the loss of the year-end showcases for performing arts students was painful. As Marcano points out, graduate students "wait for those opportunities to at least be viewed in a small place, with a small group of actors they are comfortable with, in a way designed to say 'This is how I want you to see me'. The goal is to be chosen and hired, and to start creating a team that you will use in the future in your career. "

And if students, being, of course, students, can sometimes expect too much regarding display results (part of being a teacher, Marcano says, is fostering a balance between "expectation and opportunity"), this end Particular-school tradition is an important rite of the dramatic training passage. "The showcase at the end of the four years is a presentation party," says Marcano, "and who wouldn't want a presentation party? Something that says Here we are, the new talented people on the block, at your disposal. Here we are."

For Katelyn Kelley, the introductory party must have meant two two-minute scenes, one, a monologue of the work of Gregory S. Moss Indian summer, the other, with a partner, a scene from the Fox comedy that changed gender New girl, with Kelley taking on the role of Schmidt (played on television by Max Greenfield). "It ended very well," says Kelley. "I didn't want to do something that agencies see all the time in these windows, Trolley car or five versions of the same scene from Girls. "

Kelley performed the scenes in her school's Chicago and Atlanta live storefronts, but industry reps in New York and Los Angeles – for now, anyway – will get the virtual alternative, a development that the young obsessed actress with the Marvel movies he is not entirely unhappy. "You will face many more people with the virtual option," she says. "So, in a way, I think there are many benefits to being forced to look at things in a different way. I know a lot of self-recording is going to happen anyway, and we all feel very prepared for the new era. We are trained for that. "

Still, Kelley, her classmate Demegillo, and other students have had to adjust both their plans and their expectations. "This was not what I envisioned my last year to be," says Demegillo, "and it is still strange for me, to be honest, to finish school this way, with most of the people in my study (class) still here. but we can't get together and we can't really say goodbye to the institution we've been a part of for four years. Not being able to do the exhibits in New York and Los Angeles was definitely a shock but fortunately the school had a plan to keep us going forward ".

Kelley says: "We have had Zoom calls with industry professionals. I think six just this week. And as I said before, this is a global pandemic, everyone is being affected, and we can't just sit here like & # 39; My life is over, blah, blah, blah. If that means my career starts a year later, that's fine, you know? Obviously, the public isn't going to want to go to the theater any time soon, and while So, I'll probably move back to California and get a job and earn some money so that when the industry reopens, I'm ready to go. My whole class is going to be so hungry."