The star of & # 39; Empire & # 39; Bryshere Gray claims to have ADHD after being sued by landlord for property damage

Instagram

The manager of the actor of & # 39; Empire & # 39; He attributes the damage to his apartment to the star's fight with ADHD after his landlord files a property damage lawsuit.

Up News Info –

"Empire"star Bryshere Y. Gray He is being sued by his owners after his dog allegedly caused thousands of dollars in damages to his apartment.

Vinod Venugopal and Payal Shah He filed legal papers against the 26-year-old actor, alleging that he often left his dog alone in his Chicago condo, in addition to leaving the dog unattended in common areas in the four-unit complex. As such, they claim that the dog urinated and defecated throughout the site, which has allegedly significantly damaged the wooden floors and stairs within the property.

Additionally, the owners made several claims against Gray, alleging that he clogged the toilets trying to throw condoms, smoked marijuana in his non-smoking apartment, and engaged in unhealthy activities such as eating breakfast in one of the bathrooms.

They claim that the total cost of repairs due to the actions of the actor and his dog is $ 26,120 and they are suing for damages, as well as an additional $ 7,000 to cover their attorneys' fees.

In response to the lawsuit, Gray's manager Charlie Mac told TMZ that the actor suffers from ADHD and "unfortunately this (is) the result of that."

"He is a great person and will be cared for. He will be handled," Mac added, before continuing: "There is money in your security deposit that should rectify any problems the owner has. (It is) sad that the owner has chosen this way. to handle this, but we will do whatever it takes to make sure it is taken care of. "