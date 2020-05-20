The police clash at the Aurora apartment complex on Tuesday comes out empty.

A man wanted as a suspect in a vehicular manslaughter apparently eluded police in Aurora on Tuesday after a street was closed and a SWAT team was called to the scene.

Several officers, including SWAT members, responded to the 14000 block of East Harvard Avenue on Tuesday afternoon looking for Joseph Benson, 27, police said on social media.

Benson is wanted as a suspect in a two-vehicle accident May 3 on East Yale Avenue and South Vaughn Way that killed a man, police said. Benson allegedly escaped from the scene of the fatal accident.

On Tuesday, Benson was seen running to an apartment on Harvard Avenue, police said. Attempts were made to contact him and when there was no response, the police believed that he had locked himself inside. After about four hours, the police determined that Benson was not there.

Anyone with information about Benson's whereabouts should call 911.