The new 3ICE hockey league will feature eight Hall of Fame coaches

3ICE, a new three-on-three hockey league, is coming next summer, and has already brought together a group of world-class coaches.

On Wednesday, the league announced that it agreed to negotiate with eight head coaches for the season beginning in 2021. The list consists of Guy Carbonneau, Grant Fuhr, Ed Johnston, John LeClair, Joe Mullen, Larry Murphy, Angela Ruggiero, and Bryan Trottier.

The eight coaches collectively have 28 Stanley Cup titles, 29 All-Star appearances and five Olympic medals between them. Six of the eight (Carbonneau, Fuhr, Mullen, Murphy, Ruggiero, and Trottier) are also members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

3ICE President and CEO E.J. Johnston made the announcement in a press release along with league commissioner Craig Patrick. Johnston is the son of penguin bureau member Eddie Johnston, who won two Stanley Cups as a Boston Bruins goalie and three as an adviser to the Penguins, while Hall of Fame member Patrick was an assistant coach on the gold medal. Herb Brooks winner of the United States Olympic team in 1980 and won consecutive cups as GM of the Penguins in 1991-92.

The league will feature a three-on-three format similar to the NHL's overtime system. The teams will consist of seven players, six skaters and a goalkeeper, along with a head coach. The eight teams will not be franchises located in specific cities, but will travel together across the country to play support style tournaments at a different location each week. Locations have yet to be determined, though there is a reported restricted list of more than a dozen cities in the Northeast US. USA, Midwest and Canada.

"We are anticipating that we can have a lot of exciting hockey," Patrick told USA Today, "even more than the NHL overtime format because we are going to have a lot of speed and skill at all times." and we are going to see different rules that allow that to happen more frequently in our game. It's just an exciting adventure for me. "

It is not yet clear which players will be involved, but Johnston said they will be fast, skilled and NHL caliber athletes.

"These guys will have an NHL pedigree. If the NHL were overtime all the time, they would still be playing in the league," Johnston told USA Today. "Creativity is really what we are looking for."

3ICE is slated to begin next June, with a season consisting of 60 games spread across nine stops on the tour.