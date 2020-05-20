The Multiplex Association of India presents a comprehensive security plan for movie theaters

Currently, the entire country is going through the fourth phase of the blockade. With each passing day, although there are positive changes that are coming to the forefront regarding things heading towards normality, however, there are many sectors that are far from light at the end of the tunnel. Amid several other things, one major outlet that stopped for movie lovers was the closing of theaters, which was the first thing to stop when the spread of the coronavirus was peaking in March 2020. The decision The Bollywood business was strong and even the multiplexes that enjoyed a massive footstep for most movies before closing. Today, the Multiplex Association of India finally presented a hermetically sealed plan that takes into account all the precautions and safety measures that must be followed when the cinemas are reopened. The plan will be implemented during the first two months after the opening of theaters and will then be revised. This document has been presented to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and to various state governments.

Changes include deep cleaning and disinfection of all areas in and around the hallway at regular intervals. Spectators will be persuaded to keep contact with staff as minimal as possible with electronic tickets and electronic food and beverage orders. Not only that, the use of body temperature detectors, disinfectants, and masks will become a regular part of exercise every time you enter a movie theater. The use of a mask will be mandatory while watching a movie. Other than this, while movie theater staff will only be allowed after health checks, viewers who will come to watch a movie will be placed separately inside the room. According to the report, families and couples will be able to sit together, however an adjacent seat will be left empty. Keep watching this space for all the updates from the entertainment world.