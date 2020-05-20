The latest KUWTK-inspired TikTok is the best of Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner he's on it again.

On Tuesday, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics channeled his famous family once again for a Keeping up with the KardashiansTikTok-inspired video. Throwing him back into a hilarious exchange between his sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney KardashianKylie served a bit of nostalgia by re-creating her conversation about the POOSH founder's lack of WiFi.

"Kourtney, what the hell is wrong with your WiFi?" Khloe said in the famous scene, that Kylie recited perfectly while holding her phone. "Do you have this big ass house and can't afford a WiFi box here?" Playing the role of Kourtney was Kylie's best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou, who was lounging on a couch and replied, "It's not about indulging. It's about radiation."

Frustrated, Khloe replied, "You're going to die anyway. You understand that, don't you?" Leaving his sister with iconic advice, he continued, "Die with a good Snapchat going on. What the hell?"