The latest KUWTK-inspired TikTok is the best of Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner he's on it again.
On Tuesday, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics channeled his famous family once again for a Keeping up with the KardashiansTikTok-inspired video. Throwing him back into a hilarious exchange between his sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney KardashianKylie served a bit of nostalgia by re-creating her conversation about the POOSH founder's lack of WiFi.
"Kourtney, what the hell is wrong with your WiFi?" Khloe said in the famous scene, that Kylie recited perfectly while holding her phone. "Do you have this big ass house and can't afford a WiFi box here?" Playing the role of Kourtney was Kylie's best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou, who was lounging on a couch and replied, "It's not about indulging. It's about radiation."
Frustrated, Khloe replied, "You're going to die anyway. You understand that, don't you?" Leaving his sister with iconic advice, he continued, "Die with a good Snapchat going on. What the hell?"
Kylie fans know what to recreate KUWTK Scenes has become one of his favorite pastimes in recent weeks. For his TikTok debut, he recruited his mother. Kris Jenner to act out another hilarious scene from Kourtney where he introduced the phrase "ABCDEFG,quot; to the world during a conversation with Scott Disick.
"So, are we okay? Like, do we agree?" the father of three, who was played by Kris, said in the clip. "ABCDEFG," Kourtney replied, followed by: "It's just a phrase I like to use. It means the conversation is over."
@Kylie Jenner
radiation
? The radiation of keeping up with the Kardashians – e_entertainment
By joining Stassie once again, the Kylie Skin mogul dealt with fans with another KUWTK reenactment This time, the duo paid tribute to a funny misunderstanding between Kris and Kendall Jenner regarding a pair of jeans.
"Those are cute jeans," Kris said in the clip. "You are cute jeans," replied Kendall. Confused, Kris pressed, "Are those mine?" Annoyed that his mother was not understanding the joke, Kendall joked, "No, they are cute jeans!" Not yet on the same page, Kris said, "Eh?"
When Kylie and Stassie aren't emulating the Kardashian-Jenners, they also love to show off their dance moves on the popular social media app. In April, they tackled the dance challenge "Savage,quot; and got together in a bikini as they articulated the song's lyrics. Tiger king-inspired mix of Megan Thee StallionThe hit song.
Catch up with all the icons KUWTK moment here
keeping up with the Kardashians come back this September, only on E!