The IRS launches a new stimulus control hotline, but will callers be able to speak to real people? – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Do you have questions about your stimulus checkup? The IRS says you can now call.

The IRS announced this week that "it is starting to add 3,500 phone representatives to answer some of the most common questions about economic impact payments."

Those with questions can call the stimulus verification hotline at 1-800-919-9835.

The IRS said most questions are available in the automated message for callers, but added that those who need additional assistance at the end of the message will have the option to speak to a representative.

However, when Up News Info 11 I-Team called multiple times on Tuesday, no one was able to reach a real person.

After going through a series of automated messages, the call returned to the beginning of the recording. Attempts to enter "0,quot; to communicate with an operator caused the call to be disconnected.

While some 130 million Americans have received their stimulus payment, frustrations have increased for the millions who still wait.