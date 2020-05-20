The insurance industry does not intend to pay the bill for coronavirus closings, will Colorado lawmakers do it?

The Royal Gorge Route Railroad is a highly visible part of Fremont County's economy, bringing 150,000 passengers and $ 30 million in economic activity per year to south-central Colorado, says owner Mark Greksa.

Of the many business challenges on Greksa's mind these days, one has emerged in recent weeks as a major obstacle to reopening: liability insurance, specifically the lack of liability insurance coverage available to COVID-19. The absence of such coverage could be a real hurdle for the railroad, Greksa said, as well as for the Colorado ski industry, its restaurants, theaters, breweries and basically any business where employees have direct contact with customers.

Greksa is calling on state lawmakers to take steps to isolate companies like his from lawsuits related to the disease caused by the coronavirus. It is increasingly clear that the insurance industry does not intend to provide such protection.

"I think it is crucial for the state of Colorado that we take action now," Greksa said. "Otherwise, companies are going to be very reluctant to reopen and it will be very damaging to our economy."

The Cañon City Railroad is looking to purchase a $ 10 million liability insurance policy after its last provider left the market. A potential new provider recently added an exclusion to their policies when it comes to covering COVID-19 related claims. At least one other insurer the railroad has registered with was in the process of writing an exclusion of its own.

Greksa has a workers' compensation policy that he trusts will cover his employees should they contract the disease. He is more concerned with bringing them back to work. Some of the employees he had to fire after the business closings went into effect in March now face evictions or depend on government food assistance. Its small staff of 40 is floating in a raft of money from the Federal Salary Protection Program that runs out in June.

However, without liability coverage, the railway is exposed to demands from potential future passengers related to the virus. Even with expanded cleaning protocols, plans to limit travel to fewer than 300 passengers on trains that can accommodate 700 people, and other security measures, it's a risk Greksa says she can't afford to take.

"I don't want to deal with frivolous lawsuits that require time and money," said Greksa. "When you have an insurance company that doesn't cover you, you're shaking with the breeze and that will make any business close."

Tom Henderson, an attorney at Denver's Burg Simpson law firm representing policyholders in disputes with insurers, said he is not surprised to learn that companies are moving to build walls on liability policies that exclude COVID coverage. -19.

He speculated that such exclusions could have a big impact on amusement parks, sports franchises, and other businesses that depend on leading the masses through their doors. He hopes the practice will become widespread soon if it isn't already.

"I would assume that that type of process is in process, that insurance companies will propose a more complete exclusion due to concerns that that customer-oriented business might be sued," he said.

Denver restaurateur Paul Reilly has spoken out about reopening his businesses only when he has a clear idea of ​​what safe operations amid the pandemic. He is currently preparing to file applications in the city of Denver to expand outdoor seating for his restaurants, Beast + Bottle and Coperta, according to new guidelines released this week.

You just renewed your liability coverage in February. If COVID-19 were not part of its coverage, "that would seriously change our business plans," Reilly said. "That sounds like a troubling scenario."

The virus and bacteria exclusions are already part of many policies that cover business interruption claims, said Carole Walker, executive director of the industry trade group, the Rocky Mountain Insurance Association. It's an industry position that has been caught in the drag by many Colorado business owners, including Greksa, but Walker and others say the pandemic is a burden big enough to bankrupt the industry or the least leaving it unable to cover other natural disasters such as forest fires and hail. .

Concern about coronavirus liability coverage is big enough that there have been talks at the federal level about legislation protecting companies. At least 26 states have already provided liability protection to health care entities and / or first responders, according to research by the Walker organization. Colorado is not among them.

In Oklahoma, the state Senate last week passed a bill that would protect businesses from lawsuits related to the inadvertent spread of COVID-19, although opponents consider it too broad, according to a report by local television station KWTV. . That measure is now before the state House of Representatives.

"As our companies reopen, we need to make them feel safe to do business, especially if they are taking all the proper precautions," Walker said.

Appropriate sources for that security are the state legislature or an emergency order from Governor Jared Polis, Walker said.

Such a bill may be difficult to accomplish when Colorado's 2020 legislative session resumes next week. Lawmakers will focus on addressing a state budget that now has billions of dollars short, school funding shortfalls, and other emergency red alert priorities.

Rep. Tracy Kraft-Tharp, a Democrat from Arvada, chairs the Colorado Chamber of Commerce and Labor Affairs committee. She has heard from people who would like to see the liability issue addressed by the General Assembly, but, at this point, said she does not plan to introduce a bill on that matter.

On the one hand, the issue has already been analyzed at the federal level, he said. And he feels that the key to restarting the economy is consumer confidence. Isolating companies from liability for the coronavirus, even those companies that may not be following the rules and regulations set by state and local health officials, sends the wrong message.

"I don't see that increasing confidence now," he said.