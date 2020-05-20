The governor of Pa is not happy. Ben Roethlisberger violated state rules COVID-19 to cut himself

Steelers fans rejoiced Monday when they saw Ben Roethlisberger get a fresh new cut, but not everyone was excited.

The Pittsburgh QB kept its word after promising eight months ago, recently undergoing elbow surgery, that he would not shave his beard or cut his hair until he could throw NFL caliber pitches at his teammates. After a training session with teammates JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Conner and Ryan Switzer in which Roethlisberger made several impressive pitches, Roethlisberger took a trip to Norman's Cuttin & # 39; Edge barber shop in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, and it was cleaned. He posted clips of his promise, workout and haircut in an exaggerated video on social media to announce his imminent return.

The development was welcomed by many in the Pittsburgh community, but not by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, who criticized Roethlisberger's actions on Tuesday.

Many counties in the state, including Allegheny, which includes Pittsburgh, are in the "yellow,quot; phase of reopening the post-coronavirus blockade. That means that hairdressers and beauty salons are not supposed to be open to the public. Those stores will be allowed to reopen once counties have entered the "green,quot; phase.

"My concern is just a general concern," Wolf told reporters during his daily briefing (according to ESPN). "Anyone who puts themselves in danger is something I think we should try to avoid. When you go to something like a barber shop and you're not protected, I don't care who you are, the chances of that. The virus that really wreaks havoc on your life increases.

"I personally don't think any Pennsylvanian should risk it. I certainly don't want to risk it."

The barbershop, through attorney Marc Kohnen, said in a statement that the store has been closed since Wolf's closing order. Kohnen added that the store owner Carlos Norman and Roethlisberger are friends, and that Norman did the haircut as a favor, free of charge.