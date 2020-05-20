The former WWE Wrestling star was 39 – Up News Info

Former World Wrestling Entertainment star Shad Gaspard was found dead Wednesday on a Los Angeles beach after she disappeared in a swimming accident over the weekend, authorities said. He was 39 years old.

The Los Angeles County coroner's office confirmed to Up News Info that a body that was discovered along the shoreline near the Venice Beach pier on Wednesday morning is Gaspard.

Gaspard was last seen on Sunday afternoon swimming with his 10-year-old son, Aryeh, when they and several other swimmers were caught in a strong rip current near Venice Beach. "When he was last seen by the lifeguard, a wave had crashed (him) and he was washed out to sea," said a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department.

%MINIFYHTML52810498a92e3c27a62253a48c13289517%%MINIFYHTML52810498a92e3c27a62253a48c13289518%

Gaspard is best known for his time in WWE, where he joined fellow JTG as a member of Cryme Tyme. Gaspard went on to act after leaving WWE in 2010, earning several small roles in movies and television series such as Think like a man too, get tough, the game and From dusk to dawn: the series. He was also the co-creator of the graphic novel. Assassin and son.

He is survived by his wife, Siliana Gaspard.

City News Service contributed to this story.