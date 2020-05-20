‘The Exorcist’, ‘L.A. Confidential actor was 82 years old – Up News Info

John Mahon, actor, director, and writer who played a police chief in 1997 L.A. Confidential and as a language lab director in one of the scariest moments of The Exorcist revealed that the recorded demonic gibberish was indeed the other way around English, he died of natural causes at his Los Angeles home on May 3. He was 82 years old.

Death was announced by his son Joseph Mahon.

After appearing in a 1971 Broadway production of playwright / actor Jason Miller No one hears a broken drumMahon landed a small but critical role in his friend Miller's revolutionary film The Exorcist. In the film, Miller's father Karas, who videotaped the possessed girl who speaks what sounds like random nonsense syllables, was shocked when the director of Mahon's lab recognized the sounds as English backwards.

Related story Ken Osmond dies: the actor who played Eddie Haskell in & # 39; Leave It To Beaver & # 39; I was 76 years old

Later, in the late 1970s, Mahon directed actor Broderick Crawford. That championship season. He also directed a production of One flew over the cuckoo's nest with ex Bonanza star Pernell Roberts.

Mahon was more familiar, however, for his character roles in movies that include Armageddon, L.A. Confidential (he played a police chief), Zodiac (a police captain), and Austin Powers: The Spy Who Fucked Me (Colonel of NATO). Her many television credits include Star Trek: Enterprise, The X-Files, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Frasier, Angel and Knot landing, Among many others.

On Broadway, Mahon played various characters in a 1979 production of King Richard III starring Al Pacino. He also starred opposite Tammy Grimes in a traveling production of The first of Miss Jean Brodie.

In a 2014 report A life of fantasy: from paralysis to HollywoodMahon related a childhood episode of childhood polio or paralysis, which left him paralyzed for nine months. He never regained full use of his left arm, and would become a trusted mentor to other actors with disabilities.

In addition to his son Joseph, Mahon is survived by his daughter Katharine.