"The evidence is not yet known,quot;: the problem with serology tests – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesota health leaders say a COVID-19 test may not have the answers it expects.

A month ago, Governor Tim Walz announced a "Minnesota Moonshot: a system that would screen up to 20,000 people per day for COVID-19, and another 15,000 for antibodies.

But the highest so far has been 8,600 viral tests, and some doctors question the practical utility of current antibody tests.

Chris Villegas of Minneapolis and Julia Nemes of Shoreview want a serological test to see if they have been exposed to COVID-19 and have the antibodies.

"I could have contracted it at some point and created antibodies myself," said Villegas.

Nemes believes he may have already had the virus.

"My husband and I were sick the last week of February, the first two weeks of March," said Nemes.

And they are not alone. But Dr. Mark Sannes of Park Nicollet, who specializes in infectious diseases, says current tests don't reveal much practical information.

"It doesn't tell a person if they have immunity to COVID-19," said Sannes.

Jan Malcolm, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Health, is also cautious.

"The evidence is still very clear on what the serology tests tell us or don't tell us, so it is not believed to be really useful information," Malcom said.

Kris Ehresmann, MDH director of infectious diseases, echoes her colleague.

"There are still so many unknown things that we are not actively promoting this for people," said Ehresmann.

For many, the test is about peace of mind. Nemes just wants answers, and Villegas believes that the more data available, the better.

But Dr. Sannes cautions that even the results of FDA-approved serology tests are unstable.

“A positive test is really difficult to interpret. You know, at best, about one in three of those positive results will be falsely positive, ”Sannes said.

He says a good candidate for the test would be a hospitalized patient that doctors have been unable to diagnose. But employers, for example, could not use serology tests to "clear,quot; their workforce to return.

"It is not proof that I should tell you that this is a group that I don't have to worry about," Sannes said.

For now, serology tests would help collect data, but would not unlock practical information.

"There may be cases where it's useful, but there aren't many at the moment," Sannes said.

A serology test must be ordered by a doctor. If you're doing one, the state recommends finding an FDA-approved test.

HealthPartners and Park Nicollet have ordered fewer than 10 COVID-19 serological tests.

