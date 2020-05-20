Home Local News The disappearance of the Chaffee County Women's House is part of the...

The disappearance of the Chaffee County Women's House is part of the ongoing investigation.

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>The disappearance of the Chaffee County Women's House is part of the ongoing investigation.

The home of a missing Chaffee County woman is now part of the investigation and about 200 tips have been left on a telephone line dedicated to the investigation.

Local, state and federal police are investigating the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew, 49, who was reported missing on May 10, according to the sheriff's office.

Chaffee County Sheriff's Office

Suzanne Morphew

"The Morphew residence, the house remains in the hands of the police during this investigation opened through a search warrant that has been sealed by the court," Sheriff John Spezze said in a press release on Wednesday. "It is not unusual for these types of investigations to start at home and spread outward, in an effort to look for clues to the disappearance."

The home is among multiple areas of interest to investigators, according to the statement, and investigators are considering multiple scenarios in Morphew's disappearance.

The incident continues to be categorized as a "missing person,quot; case.

Anyone with information about the case should call 719-312-7530.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©