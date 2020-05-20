The disappearance of the Chaffee County Women's House is part of the ongoing investigation.

The home of a missing Chaffee County woman is now part of the investigation and about 200 tips have been left on a telephone line dedicated to the investigation.

Local, state and federal police are investigating the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew, 49, who was reported missing on May 10, according to the sheriff's office.

"The Morphew residence, the house remains in the hands of the police during this investigation opened through a search warrant that has been sealed by the court," Sheriff John Spezze said in a press release on Wednesday. "It is not unusual for these types of investigations to start at home and spread outward, in an effort to look for clues to the disappearance."

The home is among multiple areas of interest to investigators, according to the statement, and investigators are considering multiple scenarios in Morphew's disappearance.

The incident continues to be categorized as a "missing person,quot; case.

Anyone with information about the case should call 719-312-7530.