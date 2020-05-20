The decision to leave & # 39; Batwoman & # 39; It wasn't one that I took lightly

The CW

After taking on the role of Kate Kane and her alter ego to fight crime for just one season, the & # 39; Orange Is the New Black & # 39; star announces that he will not return for the second season.

Up News Info –

Ruby pink will not come back like innovative television "Batwoman"- the Australian star has left the series after one season.

The "Orange is the new black"The star made headlines when she was cast as Kate Kane and her crime-fighting alter ego in 2018, becoming the first openly gay TV comic book superhero, but the role came with a lot of off-camera drama.

Devotees to "Batwoman" made it clear that they were not enthusiastic about Rose's casting and that she suffered a nasty accident on set, causing her to need emergency neck surgery. Rose also had a horrible allergic reaction to the tape used to secure her mask, causing it to explode in hives.

However, the series debuted with rave reviews and has already secured a second season, without Ruby.

Announcing her "very difficult decision" to leave "Batwoman" in a statement, the actress writes: "This was not a decision I made lightly, as I have the utmost respect for the cast, the crew, and everyone involved in the show in Vancouver and In los angeles. "

"I am more than grateful to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me to the DC universe that they have created so beautifully … Thank you to everyone who made Season One a success. I'm really grateful. "

Series co-creator Berlanti has assured fans that the show will continue with another actress like Kane / Batwoman.

"Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her well," says a production statement. "The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman's second season and the long-term future, and we, along with the show's talented creative team, look forward to sharing her new direction, including the cast of a new lead actress and member. of LGBTQ community, in the coming months. "