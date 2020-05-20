The creator of & # 39; Deadpool & # 39; think the third movie won't come out in the next five years

Twentieth Century Fox

Claiming you haven't seen 'Deadpool 3' On the Marvel calendar, comic book creator Rob Liefeld notes: 'Until a movie is not scheduled, it is not taken seriously'.

One third "Deadpool 3"The film is not on Marvel's calendar for the next five years, according to the creator of the comic that inspired the franchise.

Rob Liefeld has revealed that the highly anticipated sequel, which would star Ryan Reynolds, is not in the last file compiled by the film bosses.

"Until a movie is scheduled, it's not taken seriously," Liefeld tells io9. "And what people don't like is that I've evaluated the schedule for the next five years, more or less, and I don't see & # 39;dead Pool& # 39; in that. I don't see that I can get there before that. "

The writer also clarified that some of his previous comments about the lack of production progress were not a blow to Marvel executives, but rather a way to be honest with "Deadpool" fans.

"Do I know there is no movement in a 'Deadpool 3' right now? I know, yes. Does that worry me? No, not at all," he adds. "What I did was honestly answer a question, and what I learned this week is just a lie. Just tell people that everything is lollipop, unicorns and rainbows and that you will be better in your life, because people want to be lied to."

"Just because one guy says, 'Yeah, we're still moving,' that's the code for 'There's nothing to see here'."

