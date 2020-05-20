The couple doing porn at home during the coronavirus pandemic

Lance Hart and Charlotte Sartre. Photo: Spear Hart

A few weeks ago, artists Charlotte Sartre and Lance Hart were filming a movie for a porn studio. He was playing the "horny woman at home," as he said, who had called a computer technician, pretending he was having technical difficulties. "Then we fucked in the ass," Sartre said, irreverently describing the plot. Instead of performing in front of a handful of crew members, they were working in front of cameras mounted on stationary tripods. Not only did Sartre and Hart work as their own team, but they acted together, in person.

Sartre and Hart are married and live together, which puts them in a special position. Right now, amid shelter restrictions in place, real-life couples are among the most in-demand artists in the adult industry. This is because those who are already quarantined together can shoot associated scenes without taking unnecessary risks.

In March, the Free Speech Coalition, the adult industry trade association, called for a voluntary suspension of traditional productions on set to prevent transmission of covid-19. Many artists are being hired by the production studios for individual filming at home, sometimes with a director sitting by teleconference. There is also the occasional Zoom Orgy, in which artists interact at a certain distance from their own individual rooms. But the production makes an exception for "alone or [outbreaks] with couples living in your home". As a result, living artists like Sartre and Hart have a unique ability to produce physically associated new content.

"Lance and I have had to turn down the job," said Sartre, who has heard similar stories from other couples in the industry. "We have received many offers."

Imagine that you are having sex in some way and just when it is very hot and it is incredible, it is when you need a close-up.

Hart, who runs his own porn sites, including Man up movies, understands demand from a director's perspective. "I am definitely on the lookout for anyone who is in quarantine and who can act," he said. Hart has a friend who lives with his fiancé and two roommates, all of whom are artists. "He just found gold. He can shoot the guys he lives with," Hart said. He added that he plans to hire his friend for the next filming. “One of them I can pay to be the AP. It's a whole team living together. "Hart has a backlog of content that will carry his sites through to August, but after that, he says," there's a good chance that almost all of my updates … are those guys. "

Hart suspects that high demand will mean that he and Sartre can set their rate "more and more" as production retention continues. But with demand and higher pay, the job is more challenging, so they're limiting these outbreaks to once a week, or even every other week. "It's not easier just because you're home," said Sartre. "Every time you're on set and there are a lot of people, they are doing something. Someone is a PA, someone is making lights, someone is making sound, someone is getting food." Now all that falls on them.

Without the extra eyes on set, it's easy to miss the details. In the middle of filming the computer repair movie, they reviewed the footage and found a Levi logo visible in a key scene where Hart leans in, revealing that his thong peeks out from above his jeans. They had to re-shoot the scene to avoid a lawsuit. "If there was a person or a camera director in the room, they would figure out what's going on," Hart said. "It would be his responsibility to fix that."

To shoot themselves, they have to use stationary, sometimes multiple tripods that capture scenes from different angles, and even those have to be fully adjusted. "You have to be creative," said Hart. "You can't install a tripod in the room and shoot everything at a wide angle. So, imagine that you're having sex in some shape or form, and just when it's very hot and it's amazing, that's when you need a close-up." . Typically, a cameraman can make quick adjustments to capture close-up penetration or work around a body part that blocks a shot, but there is no cameraman now. "One of you has to go get the tripod, move it, look at the viewfinder, set up, guess where they will be [in the frame]," he said. "It is constant from one side to the other."

"Some people have mastered that ability to shoot tripods," Hart said. "I'm not good at it". Sartre chimed in with a touch of sarcasm: "We have so much time to learn now, baby." The end result of these shots is "a lot of static shots" with close-ups and handheld POV shots. Hart explained: "The gonzo style where the camera is constantly moving is gone." Sartre added: "Which is sad because that's my favorite style."

You can continue acting, the hand can remain inside the butthole.

It's not just the technical difficulty, Hart says, but you're faced with the concurrent challenges of acting, directing, and having sex with your partner in real life. Maybe you have an idea for a better chance, he said, but your partner could be enjoying the moment personally. "How do you decide that now is a good time to say" cut, I have an idea, "" he said. The same is true, Sartre says, of personal discomfort like needing lubricant, but worrying about getting up to get it back will ruin your shot. "Every time you get up, you try to go back to the same place, but you don't always line up with things," he explained. "Maybe it was perfect before and now they cut my head off."

Sartre and Hart also have an advantage with unassociated outbreaks. Sartre recently held the camera for Hart while filming some solos for Kink.com. "It's so much easier when you have a human holding your camera," said Hart. He has returned the favor to some of Sartre's solo shoots. "Objectively speaking, it's quicker to tell someone to move than to get up and move something yourself," he said. "You can keep acting, the hand can stay inside the butthole."