The co-creator of & # 39; Artificial & # 39; Bernie Su talks about the series' third remote season – Up News Info

Co-created by writer and producer Bernie Su and author Evan Mandery, Artificial He made history by winning Twitch his first Emmy. The first series of scripts for the live video streaming platform also garnered a Peabody Award. With all its accolades and two seasons under its belt, a third season was underway for the groundbreaking interactive series where viewers lead the story. That said, Su was more than ready for the new season.

Tiffany Chu from 'Artificial: Remote Intelligence'

"We were already talking about it before the pandemic with Twitch and then the pandemic happened," Su told Up News Info. "So they asked me the question‘ Can you do this as a remote production? "

After a moment, he answered his own question: "I, of course, said yes."

The third season of Artificial will be appropriately titled Remote intelligence Remotely produced, the 12 two-hour episodes streamed live will debut on May 21 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET on Twitch, and up the ante on all fronts. The new season will follow a new artificial intelligence led by an idealistic young scientist named Elle (Christy St. John) on a live journey to become human.

Still recovering from the fall of Sophie Version 2 (Tiffany Chu) Sebastian (Stephen Chang) and her organization see an opportunity to relaunch a new Artificial Intelligence using the technology that Dr. Matt Lin (Tohoru Masamune) first used to bring it to life Sophie.

After installing a blank slate awareness in Sophie's old shell, "SV3" (Chu once again) is activated and, to match the times, is quarantined in a single house. Not wanting to repeat the same AI manslaughter mistake his predecessor Sophie (SV2) made, Sebastian rules that humans are not allowed to physically interact with SV3. Everything coincides with what we are all going through. In a way, we are all SV3.

Season 3 also features Jennifer Field as Dr. Ruby Thames, Justin Lee as Justin, Devon Werkheiser as Asher, and La Trice Harper as Carmen. The season will also include a dynamic polling mechanism that shows the audience exactly how much time they have left to make important decisions. Viewers will also be able to control the episode's music with LifeScore, allowing them to change the mood and intensity of live music through gestures in chat. On top of that, every third episode will be a Worldbuilding episode, where the creatives behind the show will allow the audience to make important decisions over the course of the story, including casting, character creation, and stage design.

Up News Info spoke to Su about the many challenges, both good and bad, of creating the third season of the interactive live science fiction series and how film and television will change after the pandemic.

DEADLINE: How did you want to advance this franchise?

BERNIE SU: Before the pandemic, I was designing a season where we were on a production set. There were more cameras and more movement. It was more dynamic and there was more chaos in the audience, as instead of the audience deciding something for a character, the audience could play God and put something on the scene. So a hypothetical example is that you and I are characters that we don't love each other. We are at a table. We are having a contentious conversation. The audience might say, "Now there is a gun on the table," and a gun appears on the table and the characters have to react to that moment.

In a simpler sense, it was a bigger production. It would be more dynamic, more live and would have more ways for the audience to interact and affect the show and. We still had LifeScore technology from the start, so it was going to be in it no matter what. It also meant production, more crew, more cameras, more microphones, etc., all that to affect the show.

DEADLINE: How has the remote component changed you to other ways of producing the program?

ITS: Now that we are remote, we obviously cannot do any of that. It was going to be more difficult, but when we transitioned to remote production, we thought, “Okay. If we do it remotely, we don't need all this equipment, right? "You don't need three camera operators. You don't need two types of sound on set, you don't need those things. But because now you have to buy all this equipment to send it to all the talent and that increases the cost of everything. I can't say which one It would have been more or less expensive, but it's close.

We are doing what is best for money: we have to make it scarce. We are not going to be able to hit a wall or put up posters, so we have to work with what we have. It is just a different set of challenges. I'll tell you straight: it's fun and incredibly stressful.

DEADLINE: How do you think these challenges stretch your creative muscles?

ITS: As a creator, I love challenges and constraints. That is something that I would tell you before this pandemic. This is the way I work. Give me the challenge and give me the restrictions and we will solve it. For example, there Lizzie Bennet's diaries – We did it with a camera on a tripod.

It bothers me that we have to go through this as a society, but as a creator, this is one of the great challenges. It is a great opportunity to try something because this is the canvas. This is the set of tools they give you. No choice. The restraints are beautiful and boost creativity. Orson Welles said: "The enemy of art is the absence of limitations", or one could say the opposite, the absence of limitations is the enemy of art. You need limits. Throughout my career, I have set myself extreme limits. In this case, I am not making them myself.

DEADLINE: We have seen series like Parks and Recreation, Saturday Night Live and All get up do remote episodes. How will Artificial: remote intelligence Build on what these shows have established when it comes to remote productions. In other words, how could these 12 episodes of a Zoom call not be?

ITS: I think the best way to describe it is that it will look like a CNN show with science fiction and interactivity. For example, on CNN, Anderson Cooper, Sanjay Gupta and Anthony Fauci are having a conversation. They're not in the same room, but they don't appear to be on a Zoom call, but technically they are calling. They are in this very well produced fund of this CNN brand overlay. They can play and talk about clips, statistics and charts. That's what it's going to feel like.

At the beginning of this, my team said, "Then you will do it in Zoom." I said no. You can, but that seems very, very boring. These are one and a half to two hour episodes. Having everything in Zoom seems really boring. We had to make this look like it lived up to anything out there. I always refer to these cable news shows as a format for this interactive scripted science fiction series to make you feel alive.

DEADLINE: With the pandemic causing many creatives to turn in the way they produce projects, how do you think these new forms of storytelling will affect the television and film landscape on the other side of the pandemic?

ITS: I think there are two things in that. There is the production side of things and then there is the cultural side. From a production point of view, I would say that it is very difficult to produce things as they are, so everything has to be adjusted. I have heard things like that a cast team for a movie will be quarantined for two weeks before they start filming and testing beforehand. That makes sense, but how do you do it for something like a NCIS – A television show that has a new case, crime and victims of the week every week? How are you going to do that? Quarantine the entire cast of 24 episodes? I do not know. That is an inherent challenge. I think movies will have an easier course. For example, the entire team of Shang-Chi He is filming in Australia. Theoretically, you could quarantine 300 people and say, "We are paying you to quarantine. Stay inside, run daily tests and do all of that." That makes sense. But for television and that fall schedule, how the hell are they going to do that?

On the cultural side of things because what can we expect for content? When we see something now and there are people kissing, we automatically register in our minds that this is pre-quarantine content. At what point do we say, "This feels dated"? I am thinking about the future of cinema. Even if you manage to unite everyone and all that, how do you overcome it? How can you not break that magic? Where it is a movie, but in real life, it would be a kind of distancing. That is something that makes me curious on the go.