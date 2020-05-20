The bounty hunter pays tribute to Beth Chapman on what would have been her 14th wedding anniversary!

Dog the Bounty Hunter really misses Beth Chapman when he marked his first wedding anniversary since his tragic death. The famous reality show admitted that he still feels "very sad,quot; even though he is now engaged to Francie Frane.

It's been less than a year since Dog lost Beth to throat cancer, but she's found love again!

However, that doesn't mean she doesn't mourn Beth's loss yet and doesn't miss her as crazy.

Today, May 20, the two of them would have celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary, making it a really painful date for him.

The 67-year-old man admitted that Beth even told him before his death that he would be "so sad,quot; on his anniversary when he would no longer be with him.

Dog turned to social media to share a photo of the two in a much happier time.

He showed them posing together in a restaurant with photos of Willie Nelson on the wooden wall behind them, as well as under the plastic table top.

Beth was smiling for the camera, one arm around Duane's.

In the caption, she wrote: "She said Big Daddy that you're going to be very sad when she's not here on our next anniversary, why did she have to be so right?"

Beth was just 51 when she lost the battle with throat cancer on June 26 of last year.

It happened four days after she was put into a medically induced coma at Queen's Medical Center in Hawaii.

Meanwhile, Dog has found love with Francie Frane, who is also a widow, as her husband passed away just a few months before Beth.

Last month, Dog spoke about his feelings for Francie in a post that said, “ I scream and cry Beth, where are you? Why did you leave me? Then I look up and see you, Francie, and the pain turns into a smile. !!



