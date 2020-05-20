‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ renewed until 2022 by CBS – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: CBS Has Delivered Two-Year Renewal To Venerable Daytime Drama The daring and the pretty until the 2021-2022 broadcast season.

Primetime-Panic Your complete guide for pilots and direct orders to the series

Now in its 33rd year, the afternoon series earns its time span and averages over 3.2 million viewers each day. Collected for seasons 34 and 35, The Bold and the BeautifuI join fellow CBS The Young and the Restless, which was renewed in January until 2024.

"For over three decades, The daring and the pretty it has been a cornerstone of the CBS Daytime line, "said Amy Reisenbach, EVP, Current Programs, CBS Entertainment." The show has been a creative and audience success due to the extremely talented cast, writers and producers that Brad Bell has brought together. Of course, none of this would have been possible without BED AND BREAKFAST & # 39;s dedicated fans, whose passion for these characters and stories is second to none. We are delighted to be able to continue to provide them with a daily insight into the romances and rivalries between the Forrester, Logan and Spencer families. "

The news of The daring and the pretty The renewal comes amid a coronavirus-related Hollywood production shutdown that has suspended filming for all daytime dramas. With Y&R, The Bold and the Beautiful He had about 4 to 6 weeks of episodes in the can when production shutdown started on March 17. The last original episode aired last month, and as of April 27, Bed and breakfast began airing selected repeat episodes in themed weeks.

"I am delighted to dive into the years 34 and 35 of The daring and the pretty,"Executive producer Bradley Bell said." We are grateful to Amy Reisenbach and everyone at CBS for their incredible commitment to the series. Of course, many thanks to our loyal fans who motivate us every day with their endless passion and enthusiasm. "

As Up News Info reported last week, The daring and the pretty The production company is preparing to resume production in June if safety guidelines are met in accordance with state and municipal regulations.

The daring and the pretty, The world's most-watched daytime drama produced in the world, set in Los Angeles, tells the compelling story of high fashion, glamor, honor, romance, passion, and most importantly, family. It is a production of Bell-Phillip Television. Bradley Bell is the executive producer.

The cast members include (alphabetically): Matthew Atkinson, Kiara Barnes, Katrina Bowden, Darin Brooks, Scott Clifton, Don Diamont, Jennifer Gareis, Courtney Hope, Thorsten Kaye, Katherine Kelly Lang, John McCook, Alley Mills, Annika Noelle, Denise Richards, Lawrence Saint-Victor, Henry Joseph Samiri, Rena Sofer, Aaron D. Spears, Heather Tom, Jeremy Ray Valdez and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood.