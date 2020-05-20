The Atlanta security guard is jumped by 2 girls: for refusing to enter without masks!

An Atlanta security officer was attacked by three young women and struck by a concussion, all because he refused to allow the two young beauties to enter a hotel restaurant, MTO News reported.

Here is the video: the warning contains VIOLENCE AND STRUGGLE

The security guard allegedly told the two girls that he was not allowing the ladies to enter the restaurant because they were not wearing masks. But in Georgia, the governor "opened,quot; the state, including restaurants. And customers are not required to wear face markings.

When the two girls questioned the security guard, things got violent. First, there was a push match, and then the two girls started rocking.

The guard was repeatedly hit in the face by the two girls, and fell to the ground. According to online reports, the security guard was rushed to the hospital and diagnosed with a concussion.

The two girls reportedly left after rendering the security officer senseless.

MTO News contacted Atlanta police and asked if they would like to comment on this video. They do not.

