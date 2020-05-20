The Atlanta security guard is jumped by 2 girls: for refusing to enter without masks!

Bradley Lamb
An Atlanta security officer was attacked by three young women and struck by a concussion, all because he refused to allow the two young beauties to enter a hotel restaurant, MTO News reported.

Here is the video: the warning contains VIOLENCE AND STRUGGLE

The security guard allegedly told the two girls that he was not allowing the ladies to enter the restaurant because they were not wearing masks. But in Georgia, the governor "opened,quot; the state, including restaurants. And customers are not required to wear face markings.

