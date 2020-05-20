Up News Info and the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) announced today that the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will air on Friday, June 26 (8: 00-10: 00 PM, ET / PT) on Up News Info and air on Up News Info All Access. This will mark the 14th time that Up News Info has broadcast the Daytime Emmy Awards, more than any other network.

During the broadcast, the awards will be presented in the main categories, with recipients and other special guests appearing from their home in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional categories will be announced simultaneously on Twitter (@DaytimeEmmys), with others presented at a separate ceremony in July.

Nominations for the Daytime Emmy Awards in 100 categories of competition to be announced May 21, at Up News Info Daytime Emmy Award The conversation (2: 00-3: 00 PM, ET / 1: 00-2: 00 PM, CT / PT), followed by ETonline.com

"As the leader of the day, we are thrilled to host the Daytime Emmy Awards again," said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music and Live Events. "Daytime television has kept viewers entertained and entertained for many years, so we are proud to celebrate the best of the genre here on Up News Info."

"Daytime Emmy's are coming home," said Adam Sharp, NATAS president and CEO. "For generations, daytime television has been a source of comfort and continuity that has never been more important. We are delighted to join Up News Info to celebrate the programs and professionals that never cease to brighten our day."

the Daytime Emmy Awards They have recognized outstanding accomplishments in daytime television programming since 1974. The awards are presented to individuals and programs broadcast between 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., as well as certain categories of digital and syndicated programming with similar content. This year's awards honor the content of more than 2,700 submissions that originally premiered in the 2019 calendar year, judged by a group of 1,000 peer professionals from across the television industry.

Check back here for more information as it becomes available and be sure to tune in on June 26 starting at 8:00 p.m. ET / PT on Up News Info and stream on Up News Info All Access.