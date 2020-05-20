The & # 39; 90 Day Fiance & # 39; star, Laura Jallali, worries that her new 25-year-old Beau & # 39; it's too good to be true

Instagram

The 52-year-old reality TV star reveals in & # 39; 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined & # 39; that she met her new boyfriend online after her divorce from husband Aladin.

Up News Info – Laura Jallali she moved in with a new and younger boy after her separation from her husband Aladiin Jallali. About him "90 day fiance"Spin-off," 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined, "which aired on Monday, May 18, the reality star revealed that she has a new boyfriend named Tony, who is 25 years old.

Revealing that she has been trapped in Ecuador in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, the 52-year-old woman said, "I actually ended up meeting someone online." She also talked about her love life, "We really connect."

Sharing details of her new boyfriend, Laura said: "Tony lives in California and is in dental school. He is 25 years old and is very delicious to look at." Apparently in love, she continued to talk about her new romance: "Tony loves to call me 'love muffin', not exactly what I'd like to be called a love interest. Every time he says that, I want to eat a crumble of apple muffin. I don't think it's romantic. "

Laura, however, has some concerns about her new man. "In fact, I am concerned that Tony is too good to be true," he confessed, before revealing his concern about his age gap, "It is a bit puzzling to me, but Tony is young. He still has a lot to do." "

Despite her concerns, Laura hopes to meet her new boyfriend once the COVID-19 pandemic ends. The Canadian, who moved to Ecuador after the "Tell All" special was filmed last fall, said she was invited by her co-star. Evelyn Villegas, who mentioned that his limited funds would go much further. Laura revealed that she received a Canadian loan to obtain a flight home, but all flights were full.

Laura and Aladin, who was 29 when they met, were married in Qatar during the filming of season 1 that aired in 2019. However, after the reunion special, Laura revealed that their marriage was over.

"Let's be honest, it's okay, I lost my marriage because of this show, however what I have lost in a husband, I have gained so many wonderful and wonderful friends and I was able to work with a really fantastic cast. So I lost something, but I have gained a lot, "he confided to his fans on Instagram. She added: "I really appreciate your support and being with me and understanding and encouraging me all the time."