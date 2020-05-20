The 15 best Huckberry deals and promo codes for May 2020

The best Huckberry deals for May 2020 are here.

Do you need a new button flannel for your Zoom calls? How about a warm hoodie for those early mornings, socially estranged walks? Glasses of whiskey, maybe? You will find all of that and more at Huckberry, and better yet, they are offering those particular items and many others with massive discounts right now.

Also, as of this writing, all settlement caps are 20% off the listed price once in your cart, so feel free to do some updates. There's also free shipping for orders of $ 75 or more, plus free returns for 60 days.

Flint and Tinder 10 Year Hoodie The | $ 54 +

Image : Andrew Hayward

If you like to wear a hoodie, this is the one for you. Originally brought to life after a $ 1M Kickstarter campaign, Flint and Tinder’s 10 year old hoodie It is a durable American-made zip-up hoodie. It has been rebuilt from the crowdfunding funded original and features a double-lined hoodie with hidden interior pocket. Prices start at $ 54 (half off!) Depending on color choice.

Saola Mindo sneakers The | $ 88

Image : Huckberry

G / O Media may receive a commission

Saola's kicks are more sustainable than most as they use a variety of recycled materials to tie slippers together with an eco-friendly hook. El Mindo available in three stylesIt seems to find the ideal balance between comfort and durability, making these shoes suitable for both running errands and taking a long walk. They have dropped 20% from the list price.

Luminox Xcor Aerospace Pilot Analog Digital Watch The | $ 815

Image : Andrew Hayward

If you have a sticker shock seeing that price tag above, we don't blame you. But consider this: the regular price per this elegant watch It is a great $ 1,900. So yes, it's actually a great deal! This Swiss watch has a lume coating that lasts up to 25 years, while the titanium case and black leather strap convey the premium charm.

Relwen Peach Sail Cloth Oil Tanker The | $ 179

Image : Andrew Hayward

This light coat It is perfect for year round adventures and great for capes, with water and wind resistant materials. It has snap buttons, zippers, and drawstrings to keep you as warm and locked away from the elements as you like, and right now it's $ 119 off the regular price.

Flannel Lisboa Braga The | $ 33-70

Image : Andrew Hayward

Are you looking for a versatile and lightweight flannel that is suitable for both work and play? the Flannel Lisboa Braga it's a bargain right now, at a huge discount from its original price of $ 128. At this price, you might want to get two, and you have options with charcoal plaid, gray and blue plaid, and gray and brown plaid (the price varies according to the style).

Flint & Tinder – American Flannel The | $ 41

Image : Huckberry

There's nothing like a nice, comfortable flannel shirt, and if you need a great one, the Flint and Tinder American Flannel should do the trick. It dropped significantly from the original price of $ 98, with some color options still in stock. Mix, match and layer your heart's content.

Schoeller Trek Trial Pant The | $ 112

Image : Huckberry

Made from Schoeller's EcorepelBio material, a "technical PFC-free custom fabric designed and woven in Switzerland", the Schoeller Trek Trial Pant It is built for the tough exterior but remains breathable at all times. Right now, it's half the list price and it's still available in a variety of sizes.

Wellen Waffle Zipped Hoodie The | $ 57



Image : Huckberry

Whether you need something warm to wander through your local surroundings or just want a cozy hoodie for social distance, the Wellen Waffle Zipped Hoodie It seems to fit the bill. The waffle weave design keeps it soft while the front pocket will warm your hands during spring walks, plus $ 31 off the regular price right now.

Roxley Boot Huxley Footwear The | $ 110

Image : Huckberry

Rhodes Huxley is an elegant man Chelsea boot which can be informal or formal, with a calfskin upper combined with two twin elastics to facilitate on and off. Available in five colors ranging from $ 110 to $ 176, these boots are handmade in Portugal and currently up to 50% off the normal price.

Wellen Dawn Patrol Fleece The | $ 43

Image : Andrew Hayward

Perfect for those morning walks this spring, the Wellen Dawn Patrol Fleece It is a cozy looking number made from dead material fabric, so you not only get a warm zipper, but also save some fabric removed from a useless disappearance. At the time of this writing, you have an additional 20% off the listed price once it is in your cart, bringing it down to just $ 43. That's a total $ 85 discount.

Nutrl Classic bath set The | $ 93

Graphic : Gabe Carey

If your extra time at home makes you see some of your surroundings in a new light … and it may not always be positive … then it might be time to make some strategic improvements. Here's an easy one: towels. the Nutrl Classic bath set offers you a complete set of "incredibly soft" towels to update your current selection.

Flint and Tinder Waxed Flannel Lined Trucker Jacket The | $ 179

Huckberry is packed with deals on parts everyone needs in their wardrobe. A structured jacket like this trucker It is an absolute. With six color options on all neutrals, there's no way it won't fit what you already have. And if not, you could also buy all the new ones for sale here.

Whiskey Peaks Mt. Everest 2-Pack The | $ 20

Look, you can't climb the real mount. Everest anytime soon, but a nice glass of whiskey? Yes, that is feasible. Whiskey Peaks ’Mt. Everest the glasses have an imprint of the largest mountain on Earth at the bottom, almost as a reward for finishing your drink. What an adventure it will be.

Proof that the G.O.O.D. Shirt The | $ 65

Image : Huckberry

We look forward to the truth in advertising with The good. ShirtAlthough Huckberry suggests that it actually means "Get out of Dodge." In any case, this is a stylish shirt designed for work, travel, exploring or any other rugged setting you find yourself in, plus the two hidden pockets behind the floor are perfect for storing your hidden valuables.

Flint and Tinder Full Grain Leather Dopp Kit The | $ 47

Image : Andrew Hayward

The German tannery Richard Hoffman provides the fine leather for the Flint and Tinder Full Grain Leather Dopp Kit, offering you a distinctive package to store your toiletries on the go. If your next travel calendar is as empty as mine, then this may not be an urgent consideration at this time. But given the discounted price, why wait?