The 100 Premiere: Where's Bellamy Blake?

The 100 is back, but someone is noticeably missing.
In the opening moments of tonight's seventh season premiere, which started right where the sixth season finale ended, Bellamy (Bob Morley) was dragged by an invisible force, probably related to the fact that Octavia had just been stabbed and then disappeared from his arms. At the end of the premiere, Bellamy has yet to be found, sending Echo, Gabriel, and the newly grown Hope to the anomaly in their desperate search.
Of course, we ask for showrunner Jason Rothenberg about his disappearance, and explained that it was for personal reasons on the part of Bob Morley.
"I don't want to say much about where that story is going," he said. "What I'm going to say is that Bob chose to take time off this season, and I know he was grateful that the studio could come up with a story that would allow him to do it. Fortunately we had time to come up with a story." With all the twists and turns that our fans have waited for, and most importantly, I think the great excitement that our fans have waited for the past seven seasons, but the origin of that story really started with that decision on their part. "
But don't worry, it will come back.
"When he returns … certainly everyone is looking for him, everyone is desperate to find him, and that journey will unfold in several episodes, but how many will I not tell you."
If Bellamy is on the anomaly, which is also where Gabriel, Echo, and Hope are now, it is possible that he may be missing for years, but only a few hours when it comes to Clarke (and others). But Clarke will definitely notice that Bellamy and the others have disappeared before. too a lot of time has passed.
"At the premiere, we know that Echo, Gabriel, and Hope are trying to stop the people who have it, and back in Sanctum they still don't know this is happening, but there will come a time when all the stories connect, not very long in the season, by the way. And that's when the real mission begins in the great unknown, "says Rothenberg.
Before that mission begins, Clarke has to deal with a disaster in Sanctum. After briefly attempting a whole "nonviolence,quot; affair, she broke up and attacked Russell, setting the palace on fire in the process. It's not great!
"It's a little bit over his skis, as they say. He was reacting impulsively and emotionally at the time, and it will have huge ramifications in the future," says Rothenberg.
Clarke and her friends will have to handle some metaphorical explosions, and "it won't go so well."
So what comes next? Episode two is a very different kind of episode that follows Echo, Gabriel, and Hope in their search for Bellamy, but it also tells some other important stories. Here's what Rothenberg had to say about it:
"Episode two is a slower, beautiful story. We talked before playing with time, and this is the story of what happened the moment Octavia was out during episode 608 in those two seconds that she was in the anomaly Trace those 10 years, really. And we tell the story of what happens to our new heroes, Echo, Hope and Gabriel when they go through the anomaly and land there, and we do this kind of double timeline story that I think it's certainly something new for us. It's just a different kind of episode. It's slower, and I think it's pretty wonderful. And episode four, by the way, picks up that story and completes it. "
