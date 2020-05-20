The 100 Premiere: Where's Bellamy Blake?

The 100 is back, but someone is noticeably missing.

In the opening moments of tonight's seventh season premiere, which started right where the sixth season finale ended, Bellamy (Bob Morley) was dragged by an invisible force, probably related to the fact that Octavia had just been stabbed and then disappeared from his arms. At the end of the premiere, Bellamy has yet to be found, sending Echo, Gabriel, and the newly grown Hope to the anomaly in their desperate search.

Of course, we ask for showrunner Jason Rothenberg about his disappearance, and explained that it was for personal reasons on the part of Bob Morley.

"I don't want to say much about where that story is going," he said. "What I'm going to say is that Bob chose to take time off this season, and I know he was grateful that the studio could come up with a story that would allow him to do it. Fortunately we had time to come up with a story." With all the twists and turns that our fans have waited for, and most importantly, I think the great excitement that our fans have waited for the past seven seasons, but the origin of that story really started with that decision on their part. "