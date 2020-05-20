Texas Supreme Court allows evictions to resume – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

After a nearly two-month moratorium, the Texas Supreme Court is allowing eviction hearings to move forward again.

But there are actions that landlords can and cannot take during the eviction process.

Dante Williams knew he had fallen behind on the rent. What he didn't know was that he was facing eviction.

"I didn't know about the eviction until you called me," said Williams, the father of seven children.

Williams has not yet received the paperwork. But that could soon change for thousands of tenants.

The Texas Supreme Court paused the eviction proceedings on May 19. However, owners could still file cases during the moratorium, as long as they posted a notice to vacate the premises.

Up News Info 11 News found that homeowners in North Texas had filed at least 1,111 eviction petitions between March 16 and early May.

An eviction notice is different from an eviction order.

The eviction notice advises tenants to vacate the property within a certain period of time. The eviction notice also indicates why the tenant was asked to leave.

If the tenant does not leave within a certain number of days or weeks, the landlord can file an eviction petition.

At that time, a hearing can be scheduled. Only after this legal procedure can a judge issue an eviction order or a possession order. After the eviction order is issued, a tenant must vacate the premises.

NorthWest Texas staff attorney legal counsel Farwah Raza said tenants should read and respond to any documents they may receive.

"You don't necessarily evict because you received an eviction notice … you have the right to appear before the judge to argue your side of the case," Raza said. "If you ignore it, you will end up with a lawsuit against you. It will be much worse than if you just tackle it."

Raza said an eviction bypassing the judicial system, known as a "self-help eviction," is illegal.

“Over the past few weeks, and despite the Texas Supreme Court order that eviction actions be paused until May 18, Legal Aid NorthWest Texas encountered numerous cases of constructive eviction, including landlords who disconnected utilities from the tenants or changed the locks on the apartments, not only against the moratorium but also against Texas law, "an agency press release said.

If an owner changes the locks, the law states that they must post a phone number so that tenants can call and be able to request a new password within two hours.

"Just because they threaten to evict him doesn't mean they can take his things and get them out," Raza said. "They still have to go through the judicial process and exhaust it."

While Williams said she is looking for more jobs as maintenance staff, she is also trying to feed her seven children.

He said it has been difficult to catch up on rent payments during the pandemic because he cannot find a stable job.

"Right now there are so many unemployed people, it's ridiculous." There are millions of people, "Williams said.

Its owner, Tandele Dametie, told Up News Info 11 News that Williams was behind on the rent in February. Thirty days after posting an eviction notice, Dametie filed an eviction petition against Williams on March 20.

"I wish there was a way not to evict them," Dametie said in a phone interview. "But I have children. I have a mortgage.

Williams said he intends to fight in court.

"The only thing I can do, every time they serve me, I'm going to fight," Williams said. "I have no choice, I just can't uproot seven children like that."

An emergency order from the Texas Supreme Court states that May 26 is the earliest date an eviction order can be enforced. That means the earliest date a tenant can be physically removed from their home is May 27.

Under the CARES Act, tenants could be subject to a federal eviction moratorium if they live in properties backed by federal mortgages or in federally subsidized apartments.

Cases filed between March 27 and July 25 must include a sworn petition stating that the premises are not subject to the federal eviction moratorium, which ends on August 23.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announced Monday that eviction cases filed after March 10 will not be scheduled for a hearing before June 15.

