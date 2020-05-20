Texas had $ 40 million in place last year to replace the unemployment computer system, but the update didn't happen soon enough – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – For more than a month, Thawann Daniels' unemployment claim has been stagnant.

The Mesquite ISD school bus driver has been unable to work since the district closed in March.

Daniels said he went online in April to apply for unemployment, but has not yet received any benefits.

The 64-year-old Garland woman said she was unable to get answers online and when she tries to call the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), all she receives is a busy signal.

"The other day I must have called 1,500 times," he said. "My hair is black now but I will be completely gray after spending the past two months worrying about her mortgage, car insurance, car notes, and all the other small bills."

TWC's computer system has struggled to handle claims volume since Texas stay-at-home orders forced thousands of companies to close.

The unemployment insurance computer system was built in the 1990s and has had to be replaced for years.

The Up News Info 11 I-Team learned that Texas had $ 40 million in federal funds established last year to replace the system.

The plan was to move the state's unemployment system from the mainframe to a cloud where the power of the computer can be easily increased to keep up with demand.

Texas began soliciting bids for the project in July 2019.

But before the offer was awarded, the surge in coronavirus unemployment hit.

The state said that even if it had been awarded before the pandemic, the project would have taken two to three years to complete.

The TWC said it will award the contract to replace the unemployment insurance computer systems in May or June 2020.

Meanwhile, those like Daniels are stuck with an outdated system, still awaiting its benefits.

“The state needs to review the entire system. You need to get it started, "he said.