Texas Governor Greg Abbott pushing for kids to have a "normal,quot; summer during the pandemic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Millions of students across Texas have missed sports seasons, graduations, and other events in person with their peers after moving to online education months ago. But kids can try a somewhat normal summer if their parents do.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said this week that child care facilities can immediately reopen and set the stage for a return to summer camp, youth sports leagues, and even summer school.

They all come with guidelines on how to do it in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, including sanitation practices and limits on how many children can be in one place. They also require parents to keep their distance from each other while celebrating a goal, home run, or slam dunk.

All good news for Whitt Melton, co-owner of the Legendary Black Belt Academy in Richardson. The business has been open to offer childcare for essential workers, but is now expanding and opening its planned summer camp.

Melton said he hopes to increase enrollment of the current seven children to a maximum of 30 per day, which would allow him to maintain adequate social distancing measures for children and instructors. But he doesn't expect the acceleration to happen immediately.

"I don't think I'm going to spend the night," said Melton. "We have to build trust with the community, and people have to trust that the state is making the right decision."

Earl Kara Conway of Lewisville among the cautious.

Before the pandemic, the mother of 40-year-old boys ages 4, 7, and 10 had planned to keep the little ones in daycare during the summer, while a babysitter took the older kids to sports camps and other activities.

Even when her husband returns to the office, she will continue to work from home during the summer and will keep the children at home, bringing in a babysitter for a few hours each day.

"We just didn't want to risk sending him to daycare unnecessarily," he said. "Even though I'm working, there really is no reason for me to send my son to a place where I just don't know who else is going there and what others are doing and where everyone else has been."

Health officials say that children received COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, less often than adults and less frequently. But the disease has killed some children and they can spread it without showing symptoms.

The return of daycare, summer camps, and sports was part of the Republican governor's "Phase 2,quot; to reopen one of the world's largest economies. Childcare and camp options for parents are not only seen as critical to getting children out of the house, but to freeing parents to return to work.

Democratic leaders in the largest cities in Texas have worried that the reopening will happen too quickly as the state sees an increase in COVID-19 deaths and cases. But Abbott has defended the plan, noting that Texas is increasing testing and contact tracing, and that the daily infection rate has dropped below 5%.

Abbott said child care facilities should operate under the federal guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to Child Care Aware, a nonprofit organization that advocates for affordable child care, almost every state is allowing child care facilities to operate on some level. Texas joins the latest group to announce that it would expand beyond just providing care to families of essential workers.

The summer reopening expands on May 31 when summer camps and youth sports programs like Little League Baseball can resume under similar guidelines of social distancing.

Some states already allow youth sports and tournaments. Like them, Texas will have to discover how to balance competition with ethical options of putting children and their families at risk.

Little League Baseball has canceled its annual World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. While some Texas leagues have already canceled, others quickly accepted the news that they might return.

In the city of Lufkin in East Texas, where a team made it to the final of the 2017 Little League World Series, the season is part of the fabric of the community and families are eager to replay their league, said the Parks and Recreation Director Mike Flynn.

"In the spring, our park is usually full of spectators," said Flynn. "It just didn't seem right to me. It's like Friday night without football. Finally, we're taking these kids out of the house and a certain sense of normalcy swinging a bat, catching a ball, and playing games."

But like daycare, some parents are cautious when playing sports.

Joi Bailey, 49, from the Sugar Land suburb of Houston, has a 14-year-old daughter who plays volleyball. Mom has mixed feelings about re-practicing and playing as the team considers what to do.

"I think volleyball with middle school or high school girls might be fine because it's not really a contact sport," said Bailey. “But I know how girls like to be in the same proximity and together. How we do it safely is definitely a concern. "

