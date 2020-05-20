Texas church cancels all Mass after possible COVID-19 positive priest dies – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

HARRIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – A church in Texas canceled mass indefinitely after one of its priests died and five others subsequently tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston confirmed the death of Father Donnell Kirchner, a 79-year-old priest who worked at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, according to a statement issued by the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston.

It is unknown what specifically caused the priest's death on May 13. The Archdiocese said "it is not clear,quot; whether Kirchner had been screened for COVID-19. But within the next week, five other people she lived with tested positive for the virus.

The mass was canceled indefinitely.

At Houston's Holy Cross Chapel, two of the priests who later tested positive had "actively participated in the celebration of public masses in the Holy Spirit since May 2," when the church reopened, Zuniga said.

Both the parish and archdiocese have encouraged members who have attended Mass since the reopening to control their health symptoms and get tested for COVID-19.

Although Governor Greg Abbott asked Texans to stay home in late March, Texas churches were designated "essential services,quot; and allowed to remain open, according to various executive orders on the governor's website.

The Galveston-Houston archdiocese serves approximately 1.7 million Catholics in 10 counties, he says, making it the largest Roman Catholic diocese in Texas.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Wire ™ and © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner company contributed to this report.)